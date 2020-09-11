SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! Let's talk lineups

SpartanMag LIVE! Let's talk lineups
SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions from Spartan Maggers in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE! at the SpartanMag YouTube channel.
Items discussed this week:
* 3:00 Projecting MSU's starting offensive line.
* 10:30: Projecting Michigan State basketball's starting five.
* 13:30: The word on Big Ten TV revenues. As bad as feared?
* 24:00 A little Josh Jackson flashback.
* 27:45: JoJo Johnson vs Grigsby.
* 31:00: Is MSU still in "January" strength & conditioning mode?
* 38:30: Is Julian Barnett a 2.0 version of Justin Layne?
* 50:00: How awesome was TJ Duckett? And some picks for underrated Spartans over the years. (Dixon Edwards? Shaun Mason? Bill Burke? Tyler Hoover?)
* 1:06:00: Will Emoni Bates ever play for Michigan State?
* 1:17:00 Will Michigan State cut sports, jobs or put people on furlough like other Big Ten schools?
* 1:20:00: Michigan State in the friend zone with Audric Estime?
* 1:21:00: A little Myles Rowser talk, assist from Justin Thind.
* 1:22:00: A simple defense for Michigan State under Mel Tucker/Scottie Hazelton?
* 1:25:00: Believe whatever fairy tales you want, Gipper.
* 1:25:00: Kyler Ellsworth talk.
* 1:27:00: Shout out to AJ Jimmerson (and Art Jimmerson).
* 1:33:00: Was Michigan State the best team in the country in 2013?
* 1:34:50: Mil Coleman, a QB ahead of his time.
