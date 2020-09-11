 SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! Let's talk lineups
SpartanMag LIVE! Let's talk lineups

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions from Spartan Maggers in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE! at the SpartanMag YouTube channel.

Items discussed this week:



* 3:00 Projecting MSU's starting offensive line.


* 10:30: Projecting Michigan State basketball's starting five.


* 13:30: The word on Big Ten TV revenues. As bad as feared?


* 24:00 A little Josh Jackson flashback.


* 27:45: JoJo Johnson vs Grigsby.


* 31:00: Is MSU still in "January" strength & conditioning mode?


* 38:30: Is Julian Barnett a 2.0 version of Justin Layne?


* 50:00: How awesome was TJ Duckett? And some picks for underrated Spartans over the years. (Dixon Edwards? Shaun Mason? Bill Burke? Tyler Hoover?)


* 1:06:00: Will Emoni Bates ever play for Michigan State?


* 1:17:00 Will Michigan State cut sports, jobs or put people on furlough like other Big Ten schools?


* 1:20:00: Michigan State in the friend zone with Audric Estime?


* 1:21:00: A little Myles Rowser talk, assist from Justin Thind.


* 1:22:00: A simple defense for Michigan State under Mel Tucker/Scottie Hazelton?


* 1:25:00: Believe whatever fairy tales you want, Gipper.


* 1:25:00: Kyler Ellsworth talk.


* 1:27:00: Shout out to AJ Jimmerson (and Art Jimmerson).


* 1:33:00: Was Michigan State the best team in the country in 2013?


* 1:34:50: Mil Coleman, a QB ahead of his time.

