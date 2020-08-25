SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! Recruiting gets busy in Jersey

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions from Spartan Maggers in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE! at the SpartanMag YouTube channel.

Items discussed this week:

* 4:00: Michigan State's getting busy in New Jersey.

* 11:00: Will Big Ten basketball start on time?

* 16:00: Is Tucker recruiting for a 4-3 or a 3-4 defense?

* 19:00: Is Michigan State's new staff building relationships with in-state high school coaches?

* 37:00: Lake Huron stays No. 1 for now.

* 37:30: Cody White and the Denver Broncos.

* 41:00: Michigan State and 2022 WR Antonio Gates Jr?

* 47:20: Why didn't Joe Crawford transfer from Kentucky to Michigan State in 2006?

* 60:00 On effective back-door bubbles.

* 1:12:00: Drew Stanton or Kirk Cousins?

* 1:22:50: Underrated commitment: DT Derrick Harmon.

* 1:33:00: "Spring game" in November?

* 1:48:20: More Antonio Gates Jr., did his dad cross paths with Mel Tucker?



