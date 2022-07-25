SpartanMag LIVE! Football season is fast approaching

East Lansing, Mich. - When is Michigan State's recruiting lull going to end? SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields that questions and more in the latest edition of SpartanMag Live!

In this edition, Comparoni discusses Michigan State's top commitments (thus far) for 2023; what's next for offensive line recruiting; Devin Royal, Xavier Booker and Michigan State basketball recruiting; the chances for an improved secondary in 2022; QB Bo Edmondson; the nickel back position for 2022; Caleb Coley's progress; the forecasted starting lineup for the offensive line; Khris Bogle; Brandon Wright and more.