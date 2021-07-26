SpartanMag LIVE! Countdown to August camp

SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni answers your questions in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this edition, Comparoni talks Michigan State preseason football about areas of strengths for the Spartans and areas of pending improvement in the wake of Big Ten Media Days. Other topics tackled include basketball recruiting and the latest on Jaden Schutt, some thoughts on Emoni Bates, Michigan State's Sunday football camp, Michigan State's 4-2-5 defense, the defensive end picture, how much Michigan State will use the transfer portal in the future and a deep dive into the latest on Michigan State's offensive line.