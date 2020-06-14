SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions on Michigan State football and Michigan State basketball in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this edition we compare the cupboard of talent Mel Tucker is inheriting from Mark Dantonio to the talent pool Dantonio inherited in year one from John L. Smith in 2007. We also discuss the latest on Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry. We discuss the most underrated players of the Dantonio era, Izzo's best recruiting class ever, special teams questions and more.

