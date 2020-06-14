News More News
SpartanMag LIVE! Comparing the football cupboards

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions on Michigan State football and Michigan State basketball in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

In this edition we compare the cupboard of talent Mel Tucker is inheriting from Mark Dantonio to the talent pool Dantonio inherited in year one from John L. Smith in 2007. We also discuss the latest on Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry. We discuss the most underrated players of the Dantonio era, Izzo's best recruiting class ever, special teams questions and more.

