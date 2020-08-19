SpartanMag - SpartanMag LIVE! 8.17.20

SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni fields questions from Spartan Maggers in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE! at the SpartanMag YouTube channel.

These are the items discussed:

2:00: Penn State's athletic director jostling the Big Ten apple cart.

5:00: The Big Ten needed better internal communication.

10:00: What if the SEC plays and the Big Ten doesn't?

11:30: How will college football change after COVID clears up?

27:00 Who is Michigan State's next football commitment?

30:00 How does Mel Tucker differ from Mark Dantonio?

35:45: How will Michigan State's athletic department change after potentially losing $100,000,000 ths school year?

42:50: Defensive front seven recruiting.

50:00 New d-end commitment Alex Okelo and comparing him to Demetrius Cooper.

54:30: On rave reviews for the new strength staff.

56:00: On Tucker's six and a half weeks of conditioning and what it means for November.

1:03:00: Will Michigan State run a 4-3 or 3-4 under the new staff, and how will special teams change?

1:06:00: Kick out Nebraska in favor of Iowa State? Are you crazy?

1:11:45: Michigan State basketball talk.

1:16:30: Tucker better than Fickell?

1:20:00: Best East Lansing pre-game and post-game bars.

1:23:00: Will Michigan State parents petition the Big Ten to reconsider like other schools have done?

1:29:40: Best Michigan State football books.