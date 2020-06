SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni takes your questions in the latest edition of SpartanMag LIVE!

Comparoni fields questions about Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman, breakout players for Michigan State football in 2020, the recruiting hot board, our best guess for the starting lineup for Michigan State football in 2020, the point guard picture for Izzo next year and more.

SpartanMag LIVE! regularly airs on Friday nights at 9 p.m.