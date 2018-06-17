Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Dashboard - Offensive Line
Michigan State already has 3 Offensive Line Commits (Damon Kaylor, Nick Samac, and Spencer Brown). MSU is being very picky with their remaining offensive line scholarships. So much so that they cou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news