Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-17 08:31:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Dashboard - Offensive Line

Ololvimo8glnjwo0f5l2
Devontae Dobbs 4 star Offensive Line Recruit
0hio Spartan • SpartanMag.com
@OhioSpartan
Staff

Michigan State already has 3 Offensive Line Commits (Damon Kaylor, Nick Samac, and Spencer Brown). MSU is being very picky with their remaining offensive line scholarships. So much so that they cou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}