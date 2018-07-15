Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-15 11:12:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Dashboard - Defensive Line 7/14/18

Invq1xhmhdb7edf3aak4
Welcome To MSU Big Fella..............
Evan Petzold
0hio Spartan • SpartanMag.com
@OhioSpartan
Staff

Michigan State received a commitment from DE recruit Michael Fletcher from Carmon Ainsworth, Flint Michigan in late June. He joins Adam Berghorst for a strong start for the 2019 Defensive Line Cla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}