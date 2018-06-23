Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Dashboard - Defensive Line
Defensive Line recruiting is very important if you want to have a championship caliber defense, and MSU is off to a strong start with the committment of Adam Berghorst. With Briggs off the board to...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news