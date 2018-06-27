Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 20:07:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Dashboard - Defensive Back

Nyawerjoymew45c90k5o
Julian Barnett is a key recruit for the 2019 class
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
0hio Spartan • SpartanMag.com
@OhioSpartan
Staff

Michigan State already has 3 plan A recruits that can play multiple positions but are slated to start their MSU career at defensive back. Julian Barnett is a 4 star recruit that OSU is constantly t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}