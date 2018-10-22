Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 18:41:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Spartan Magazine Recruiting: 2019 Basketball Dashboard October Update

Zb19xwpkmvwgdx0qk4eu
Nike/Jon Lopez @NikeEYB
0hio Spartan • SpartanMag.com
@OhioSpartan
Staff

Things are really heating up at the Breslin Center recently. MSU received great news when Mark "Rocket" Watts committed to MSU on September 2nd. Official visits are set for the remaining targets an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}