EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s strides toward contention for home ice in the Big Ten Tournament will meet a familiar challenge this weekend in a pair of games against Michigan.

The Spartans are 4-1-2 in their last seven games, not counting post-overtime shootouts, and enter the weekend tied with Michigan for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.

“I like where the guys are at,” said second-year Spartan head coach Danton Cole. “I think the confidence is there. They are going to battle.”

The in-state rivals are just three points behind Minnesota for second place in the Big Ten. If either team gets a sweep, that team would have a strong chance to exit the weekend in sole possession of second place.

The second-, third- and fourth-place teams will play host to home playoff series in the Big Ten Tournament in March. Ohio State (17-5-4 overall) is a near-lock for regular season championship and the No. 1 seed.

“The approach we’ve had since I got here is take care of that next game in front of you,” Cole said.

That has served the team well, considering the Spartans were expected by most to finish in last place in the Big Ten. But Cole seems to have something brewing at Munn Ice Arena.

“We can’t win Saturday’s game on Friday," he said. "We can’t get home ice on Friday or Saturday. Just keep working on ourselves and keep improving every night.

“We have told them since day one: Let us (coaches) worry about all the other stuff. You guys need to show up at the rink, work hard, have fun, do the things we’re talking about, play fast, enjoy yourself and the games will go from there.”

Cole isn’t naïve. He knows his players talk about the standings.

“They know where we’re at and it’s good this late in the season to be having those discussions,” he said. “But really, we’re focused on dropping the puck on Friday night.”

Michigan State (10-13-5 overall and 6-8-4-2 in the Big Ten) is up to No. 22 in the nation in the PairWise Rankings. Michigan is No. 24 at 10-11-6 and 6-7-4-2. A top 13 ranking is likely needed for an NCAA Tournament berth. That will be difficult to attain in the parity-laden Big Ten. The Spartans and Wolverines need to position themselves for a shot at upsetting Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan and Michigan State will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Michigan, and 7 p.m. on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Fox Sports Detroit).

After this weekend, Michigan State has only two Big Ten series remaining, against Penn State (Feb. 15-16) and at Ohio State (March 1-2).

“Regardless of the situation, when we play Michigan it’s exciting and a good battle,” Cole said. “Last year, every game was real close. We had those first two where they won 4-0 and we won 5-0, those were actually pretty close hockey games when you look at the battle. Other than that, they have been right down to one-goal games or overtime games or an empty-netter at the end.

“It will be a great battle. There’s a little more on the line but the emotion of pressure and pleasure are basically the same.”

Cole says there is a difference between being nervous and excited. He wants the latter.

“I want my guys in the mind frame that they are excited and that they are going to have some pleasure and they are going to have some fun playing,” he said. “Friday night that’s what they should be looking forward to. They should be confident enough and go out and play a heck of a hockey game.”