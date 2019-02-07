Spartan hockey getting cranked for pivotal series vs. Michigan
EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s strides toward contention for home ice in the Big Ten Tournament will meet a familiar challenge this weekend in a pair of games against Michigan.
The Spartans are 4-1-2 in their last seven games, not counting post-overtime shootouts, and enter the weekend tied with Michigan for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.
“I like where the guys are at,” said second-year Spartan head coach Danton Cole. “I think the confidence is there. They are going to battle.”
The in-state rivals are just three points behind Minnesota for second place in the Big Ten. If either team gets a sweep, that team would have a strong chance to exit the weekend in sole possession of second place.
The second-, third- and fourth-place teams will play host to home playoff series in the Big Ten Tournament in March. Ohio State (17-5-4 overall) is a near-lock for regular season championship and the No. 1 seed.
“The approach we’ve had since I got here is take care of that next game in front of you,” Cole said.
That has served the team well, considering the Spartans were expected by most to finish in last place in the Big Ten. But Cole seems to have something brewing at Munn Ice Arena.
“We can’t win Saturday’s game on Friday," he said. "We can’t get home ice on Friday or Saturday. Just keep working on ourselves and keep improving every night.
“We have told them since day one: Let us (coaches) worry about all the other stuff. You guys need to show up at the rink, work hard, have fun, do the things we’re talking about, play fast, enjoy yourself and the games will go from there.”
Cole isn’t naïve. He knows his players talk about the standings.
“They know where we’re at and it’s good this late in the season to be having those discussions,” he said. “But really, we’re focused on dropping the puck on Friday night.”
Michigan State (10-13-5 overall and 6-8-4-2 in the Big Ten) is up to No. 22 in the nation in the PairWise Rankings. Michigan is No. 24 at 10-11-6 and 6-7-4-2. A top 13 ranking is likely needed for an NCAA Tournament berth. That will be difficult to attain in the parity-laden Big Ten. The Spartans and Wolverines need to position themselves for a shot at upsetting Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.
Michigan and Michigan State will play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Michigan, and 7 p.m. on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Fox Sports Detroit).
After this weekend, Michigan State has only two Big Ten series remaining, against Penn State (Feb. 15-16) and at Ohio State (March 1-2).
“Regardless of the situation, when we play Michigan it’s exciting and a good battle,” Cole said. “Last year, every game was real close. We had those first two where they won 4-0 and we won 5-0, those were actually pretty close hockey games when you look at the battle. Other than that, they have been right down to one-goal games or overtime games or an empty-netter at the end.
“It will be a great battle. There’s a little more on the line but the emotion of pressure and pleasure are basically the same.”
Cole says there is a difference between being nervous and excited. He wants the latter.
“I want my guys in the mind frame that they are excited and that they are going to have some pleasure and they are going to have some fun playing,” he said. “Friday night that’s what they should be looking forward to. They should be confident enough and go out and play a heck of a hockey game.”
HIROSE FOR HOBEY?
The Spartans continue to get great production from its No. 1 line, the KHL line of Patrick Khodorenko, Taro Hirose and Mitchell Lewandowski. The trio is considered the best line in college hockey. Hirose (5-10, 160, Jr., Calgary) is gaining traction as a Hobey Baker Candidate.
“I’ve been saying that I don’t think it’s a matter of whether he is in the conversation (for the Hobey Baker), Cole said. “He should be an automatic finalist.”
Hirose, a stylish, play-making left winger, leads the nation in assists and points.
“I think the battle is for second (for the Hobey Baker) as it stands right now,” Cole said. “He’s been a dominant player and he has done just unbelievable things. I think he’s separating himself.”
THE LATEST ON MSU
Michigan State took four of six points available last weekend against Wisconsin. Michigan State won the first game, 4-1.
The Badgers and Spartans skated to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, as both teams earned a point in the Big Ten standings. After two overtimes, Wisconsin earned the extra point in the Big Ten standings by winning a shootout. The NCAA doesn’t recognize a shootout loss or win, therefore the outcome didn’t hurt Michigan State in the PairWise rankings.
Michigan State controlled things against the Badgers on Friday. On Saturday, the Badgers badly outshot the Spartans through two periods.
“Where we got out of sorts in the first two periods is Wisconsin played fast, moved the puck and got on the other side of us,” Cole said. “Defense starts as soon as you lose the puck - your offensive zone spacing, how you back-pressure, how you read the rush, how you come through the neutral zone. Our forwards didn’t do a very good job of that for two periods but our defensemen defended really well, strung it out and allowed our guys to get back. And quite frankly we have had very good goaltending for four games.
“There are a certain amount of breakdowns and that’s when you need a save, and Drew (DeRidder) has given us that in this last little bit - and timely saves.”
It’s unclear whether DeRidder or junior John Lethemon will get the start on Friday against Michigan.
Lethemon earned a sweep of Minnesota three weeks ago. After he lost at Notre Dame on Friday two weeks ago, DeRidder got the start against the Irish the next day and helped Michigan State to a tie, and eventual shootout loss.
Cole is fine with a back-and-forth competition at goalie.
“We have competition at every other position, so why not there?” he said. “And I remember when we won the National Championship (in 1986) and we went back and forth with Norm Foster and Bob Essensa all season.”
THE MAGIC NUMBER: 15
Cole says the defensive objective is to allow 15 or fewer scoring chances per game. The Spartans have been strong in that area lately.
“When we’re under 15 scoring chances against, we should have a chance to win the game,” Cole said. “We’ve been under 15 almost every game since Christmas. We’ve done an outstanding job.
“Even Saturday (against Wisconsin while being out-shot), after two periods we were at 13 chances against, and it was 16 after the game and two overtimes. So we were able to find ourselves and that’s a sign of maturity for a hockey team.”
QUEST FOR BALANCE CONTINUES
Outside of the KHL line, the Spartans have had precious little scoring punch. More problematic, two-way accountability has not been good enough with the second, third and fourth lines.
“Offensively, we’ve got one line that has a lot of automatics and they do it very very well,” Cole said. “The other guys, when they are doing things the right way, we can put some pressure on offensively. And when they’re not, we end up playing a lot of defense like we did on Saturday.
“I don’t think we have enough habits and concepts down that when we get away from it we fall completely away from it, whether it’s how our defensemen move the puck and get it through, how our forwards support, whether we’re using the third forward.
“It’s not a habit yet if you don’t do it all the time automatically. We just want to keep adding more and more automatics. We’ve got a lot on the defensive side, the (defensemen) have a good feel, and that got us through the game on Saturday, just having enough good habits on the back side.
“I feel our concepts and habits have been good enough lately that even when we’re off, like maybe the first couple of periods on Saturday night (against Wisconsin), we got a little spread out between our forwards and defensemen, we were able to defend on the back side of that and get ourselves into position to at least get a point out of it.”