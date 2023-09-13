Spartan Football Playback: Oregon vs. Michigan State (2015)
Michigan State gets its second taste of Washington in as many years on Saturday and will be looking to avenge the 2022 season’s 39-28 defeat in Seattle. This also marks the fourth time the Spartans face off against quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's had his fair share of success versus MSU dating back to his time at Indiana.
The Huskies will be favored in this one and Penix will be looking to boost his Heisman campaign under the lights in East Lansing, but the Spartans do have some favorable matchups in this one that could make the game very interesting.
Some questions remain on the field after the first two weeks of the season for MSU — and of course on the field as well given the current situation with suspended head coach Mel Tucker — but the quarterback situation seems to be answered. Noah Kim has started two games, versus Central Michigan and versus Richmond, and has proven why that was the right decision, so far. The redshirt junior has thrown for 579 yards (most in the Big Ten) and five touchdowns (tied for most in the Big Ten) compared to no interceptions, and earned his first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week nod in Week Two. This matchup versus the Huskies this weekend marks the first real test of his career.
Despite somewhat shaky play from the offensive line to begin the season, running back Nathan Carter has shown everyone why he was so highly-touted coming in as a transfer from Connecticut. Through two games, Carter has already racked up a Big Ten-leading 224 rushing yards, and is tied for the conference lead with four rushing touchdowns. He will have a heavier workload moving forward if fellow running back Jalen Berger misses time with an injury sustained against Richmond.
This game ultimately comes down to how well the Spartans can contain Penix and Washington's wide receivers. The defense has played well to this point, but hasn’t been tested by a quarterback even close to Penix’s level, and he picked apart the Spartans last year. If the defensive line can continue to force pressure, it will help the defensive backs with their assignments.
Normally, in our "Spartan Football Playback" column, we review previous games against that week's opponent. For this week’s playback installment, however, we look back to another notable Pac-12 (for now) opponent that the Spartans will be seeing more of with their recent move to the Big Ten. In 2015, Michigan State edged out Oregon in East Lansing, and the Spartans' avenged their loss from the prior year. They’ll hope for some Deja Vu on Saturday against Washington.
The game versus Oregon in 2015 was also the last time that Spartan Stadium hosted an Associated Press top-10 non-conference opponent. That will happen again this Saturday as Washington is currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.
Opponent: Oregon Ducks
Date: Sept. 13, 2015
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Final Score: 31-28, Michigan State
All-time Matchup Record: Oregon leads 4-3
2015 Recap:
The home and home matchups between Michigan State and Oregon were highly anticipated for years when it was formally announced and the games certainly lived up to the billing. Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to victory in 2014 in a top-10 matchup in Eugene; a game where MSU led in the second half, but ultimately fell apart in crunch time. The Spartans lost only twice in 2014 — to Oregon and Ohio State, the two teams who played for the national title that season. In the 2015 rematch, College Football Playoff implications were on the line for both teams in another top-10 battle (Michigan State was ranked No. 5 and Oregon was ranked No. 7).
With Mariota moving on to the NFL, Vernon Adams Jr. stepped in at quarterback for Oregon and helped the Ducks drive 75 yards on the game's first possession, taking the lead on a two-yard touchdown run by Royce Freeman. The Spartans answered with an even quicker touchdown, however. Madre London broke free for a 62-yard run on Michigan State's first offensive play, then Connor Cook threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Josiah Price.
What seemed to be a shootout in the making quickly simmered down to more of the Spartans’ speed. Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger missed a 28-yard field goal attempt later in the first quarter, and Adams threw an interception. Early in the second quarter, MSU took the lead on Cook's 17-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Burbridge, and although Oregon drove all the way to the 1-yard line, the Spartans held, stopping the Ducks on fourth down. Although given many opportunities early on, MSU had trouble pulling away and it was 14-7 at halftime.
The game was tied at 14-14 after the Ducks returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, but Michigan State took the lead again on LJ Scott's six-yard touchdown run. Later, a 38-yard scoring run by Scott made it 31-21 with 10:51 remaining in the game.
Adams nearly rallied the Ducks in the end, but ultimately came up short on their final possession, failing to convert a fourthpdown attempt on their side of the field. The Spartans held on in what would propel them to an unforgettable season and their first CFP berth.