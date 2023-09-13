Michigan State gets its second taste of Washington in as many years on Saturday and will be looking to avenge the 2022 season’s 39-28 defeat in Seattle. This also marks the fourth time the Spartans face off against quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's had his fair share of success versus MSU dating back to his time at Indiana.

The Huskies will be favored in this one and Penix will be looking to boost his Heisman campaign under the lights in East Lansing, but the Spartans do have some favorable matchups in this one that could make the game very interesting.

Some questions remain on the field after the first two weeks of the season for MSU — and of course on the field as well given the current situation with suspended head coach Mel Tucker — but the quarterback situation seems to be answered. Noah Kim has started two games, versus Central Michigan and versus Richmond, and has proven why that was the right decision, so far. The redshirt junior has thrown for 579 yards (most in the Big Ten) and five touchdowns (tied for most in the Big Ten) compared to no interceptions, and earned his first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week nod in Week Two. This matchup versus the Huskies this weekend marks the first real test of his career.

Despite somewhat shaky play from the offensive line to begin the season, running back Nathan Carter has shown everyone why he was so highly-touted coming in as a transfer from Connecticut. Through two games, Carter has already racked up a Big Ten-leading 224 rushing yards, and is tied for the conference lead with four rushing touchdowns. He will have a heavier workload moving forward if fellow running back Jalen Berger misses time with an injury sustained against Richmond.

This game ultimately comes down to how well the Spartans can contain Penix and Washington's wide receivers. The defense has played well to this point, but hasn’t been tested by a quarterback even close to Penix’s level, and he picked apart the Spartans last year. If the defensive line can continue to force pressure, it will help the defensive backs with their assignments.

Normally, in our "Spartan Football Playback" column, we review previous games against that week's opponent. For this week’s playback installment, however, we look back to another notable Pac-12 (for now) opponent that the Spartans will be seeing more of with their recent move to the Big Ten. In 2015, Michigan State edged out Oregon in East Lansing, and the Spartans' avenged their loss from the prior year. They’ll hope for some Deja Vu on Saturday against Washington.

The game versus Oregon in 2015 was also the last time that Spartan Stadium hosted an Associated Press top-10 non-conference opponent. That will happen again this Saturday as Washington is currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.