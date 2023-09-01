Michigan State finally gears up for what will be a tough gauntlet of matchups in 2023, and the Spartans open the season against a familiar in-state foe. Friday marks MSU's first meeting versus Central Michigan since 2018, where the Spartans won 31-20 in East Lansing.

A healthy amount of uncertainty enters this campaign for Michigan State, but it seems to be matched with excitement. Position battles were piled up everywhere throughout fall camp, but this may be the deepest roster Mel Tucker has had since arriving in East Lansing in 2020.

All eyes will naturally be peeled to the quarterback and skill positions in Week One, but keep an eye on the defense. With some key playmakers returning, coupled with another solid transfer group, I’m expecting a sizable leap from the unit as a whole. If it takes time for the new-look offense to find its footing, MSU will have to be solid on the other side to begin the year to remain competitive.

As a celebration of finally having football back in our lives, let’s look back to when Michigan State overpowered the Chippewas in 2011.