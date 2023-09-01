Spartan Football Playback: Central Michigan vs. Michigan State (2011)
Michigan State finally gears up for what will be a tough gauntlet of matchups in 2023, and the Spartans open the season against a familiar in-state foe. Friday marks MSU's first meeting versus Central Michigan since 2018, where the Spartans won 31-20 in East Lansing.
A healthy amount of uncertainty enters this campaign for Michigan State, but it seems to be matched with excitement. Position battles were piled up everywhere throughout fall camp, but this may be the deepest roster Mel Tucker has had since arriving in East Lansing in 2020.
All eyes will naturally be peeled to the quarterback and skill positions in Week One, but keep an eye on the defense. With some key playmakers returning, coupled with another solid transfer group, I’m expecting a sizable leap from the unit as a whole. If it takes time for the new-look offense to find its footing, MSU will have to be solid on the other side to begin the year to remain competitive.
As a celebration of finally having football back in our lives, let’s look back to when Michigan State overpowered the Chippewas in 2011.
Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
Date: Sept. 24, 2011
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
Final Score: 45-7, Michigan State
All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 8-3
2011 Game Recap:
It may not seem this way 12 years later, but the 2011 matchup between the schools separated by less than 70 miles had some pride attached to it for Michigan State. Just two years prior, Central Michigan took down the Spartans in East Lansing by a final score of 29-27 in what was one of the more deflating losses early into the Mark Dantonio era. The next meeting in East Lansing ended up being much more one-sided.
The Spartans suffered a crushing defeat the week prior in South Bend against Notre Dame and needed this game against a struggling Central Michigan team to boost them for conference play. MSU jumped out quickly to a big lead behind the legs of running back Le'Veon Bell, who had three first-half touchdowns. Safety Isaiah Lewis also returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown, helping Michigan State race to a 31-0 halftime lead. The Spartans would end up cruising to a 45-7 victory.
This 2011 season ended up being the first 11-win campaign for Dantonio in East Lansing, with several memorable moments, including quarterback Kirk Cousins' Hail Mary pass versus Wisconsin and the comeback overtime victory versus Georgia in the Outback Bowl.