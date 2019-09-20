EAST LANSING - Members of Michigan State’s vaunted and much-ballyhooed defense found themselves in a strange, unfamiliar and uncomfortable position this week as the team prepared to open the Big Ten campaign against Northwestern.



The Spartans’ defense was under the microscope for its inability to execute when a game was on the line.

That game, MSU’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

MSU’s defense entered last Saturday as one of the most respected and feared units in the country.

They left Saturday’s setback with a lot of questions about missed assignments and lack of execution when the game was on the line in the final minutes.

“We prepared for this,” said senior linebacker and captain Joe Bachie, the team’s leading tackler. “We worked all season and went through camp for fourth quarter stuff and all of the sudden, it comes up again against Arizona State, week three and we don’t win the fourth quarter. So we watched that film, and we learned from it. We were in the right defense the majority of the time, we just blanked out . . . players have got to do the right thing.”

While Bachie would never mention individuals who missed assignments or made mistakes in the loss to the Sun Devils, he was adamant about what MSU didn’t do and what can’t happen again in late-game situations.

“You watch the film and for a majority of the game, every drive up until that last drive, we were playing really well and for some reason on that last drive . . . I don’t know what it was or what happened, it was multiple guys not one guy not doing their job and when you don’t do your job, bad things happen. We talk about dominating your 11 and when you don’t do your, 11 bad things happen just like you guys have seen on film and in some of the games and they were able to move the ball on us.’’

The Spartans entered the last of a home-and-home series with ASU No. 1 in the nation in rushing defense, No. 6 in sacks and No. 13 in total defense, and while the numbers at the end of the contest against ASU - the Spartans gave up just 76 yards on the ground and 140 through the air - would lead you to believe MSU won the game, the team’s inability to get the job done on the Wildcats’ game-winning drive told a different story.

During that two-minute, 17-second stretch, MSU’s defense surrendered four first downs, including a 4th-and-13 play, where Wildcats’ freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled for 15 yards to keep the drive alive.

That eventually led to the game-winning TD for ASU and to what became a soul searching week of practice for a defense that hasn’t suffered many failures.

“I definitely think there’s a bit of anger because we knew we just got beat but it was more of a sense of we’ve got to get better more than we suck,’’ said senior captain and defensive tackle Raequan Williams. “That’s what’s great about this defense. Everybody that comes in, they try to look for ways to get better and that’s the biggest thing. We knew that we failed a lot in that last series (against Arizona State) and that there’s a lot of things we can learn from so it’s a loss that we know we could better with.’’

MSU will enter its contest against Northwestern, a team it has only beaten once in its last five tries, with strong numbers on defense once again.

The Spartans will arrive in Evanston, Ill., third in the nation in total defense, giving up 216 yards a game and No. 2 in the country in run defense, allowing just 23.3 yards a contest but to a man, this group knows there needs to be something more if MSU wants to open conference play with a win and up its season mark to 3-1.

For senior defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk, the MSU defense’s response should be simple and direct..

“When you look back at it, we usually don’t make them (those kinds of mistakes) but everybody does make mistakes.’’ he said. “We can’t be in that situation again, so we just have to (make sure we) execute and dominate.’’









GO-TO GUY





It seems like every year since Mark Dantonio’s arrival, MSU has developed and produced a wideout with NFL potential.

Last season, it was Felton Davis III, who was invited to the Kansas City Chiefs camp as an undrafted rookie even after being felled by an Achilles injury last season.

Previous Spartans who developed into pro prospects late in their careers included names like Blair White, Aaron Burbridge, Devin Thomas, B.J. Cunningham, Tony Lippett, Bennie Fowler and Keith Mumphery.

This year’s entry into that fraternity is 5th-year senior Darrell Stewart.

Through three games, the 6-foot-2, 216 pound pass catcher has produced 25 receptions for 362 yards and one touchdown.

“Yea, he’s more motivated right now (as a senior). He’s playing his butt off, he’s playing really well,’’ said senior signal caller Brian Lewerke said. “He’s one of the go-to guys for me right now.’’





BY THE WAY





For those wondering what the trick play was called that led to Lewerke receiving a pass from Stewart in MSU win over Western Michigan, Lewerke revealed, it’s called the “Sparty Special.”