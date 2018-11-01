SpartanMag.com

A rematch featuring Michigan State offensive line commits Nick Samac of Mentor High School and JD Duplain of Strongsville High School will be one of the highlight games of the Ohio high school football playoff picture this weekend. Mentor also has a pair of Ohio State commits in offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby and defensive lineman Noah Potter.



Mentor, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in Ohio, won the first matchup between these teams 45-20 on Sept. 14.

In the first meeting, Samac played a strong game helping Mentor run the ball all night and lead his team to victory.

“It’s awesome, being able to go up against someone who I will be able to compete with for the next four to five years,” Samac said.

Samac said he first reached out to Duplain in June, prior to Duplain’s commitment, and they have stayed in touch since.

Duplain, a two-way lineman, played extremely well in defeat, in the first meeting. He was routinely lined up against future Buckeye defensive end Noah Potter. Duplain played well in the first meeting. Ohio State offered Duplain shortly after, due to his impressive performance.

“This will be the second time playing against them this year and it’ll be a great matchup,” Duplain said. “(Samac and I) have been texting a little bit.”

Conversations have dropped off a bit this week in preparation for the playoff game. But Samac and Duplain are likely to get back in regular contact next week.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to the MSU vs OSU game (on Nov. 10), so we’ll have a chance to talk some more there,” Duplain said.

Mentor comes in with a 9-1 record and with the No. 1 seed in Region 1. Strongsville is the No. 8 seed.

For Mentor, a state championship is the goal this season. Mentor’s lone loss this year was an overtime game to Solon.

If Mentor and Solon both win their respective games it would set up a rematch for the Cardinals, who would love a chance to make up for the earlier defeat. For Mentor they come in as the more talented team and will have to avoid complacency or the temptation to look ahead to a potential rematch against Solon.

Strongsville comes in with a 7-3 record and the No. 8 seed in their division. For Strongsville it is the program’s first playoff appearance since 2008. The Mustangs will be looking for revenge and an upset. The Mustangs are coming in hot, winning their last four games. The key for Strongsville will be to try and find a way to slow down the Cardinals’ running game that is led by their strong offensive line. Duplain will probably be asked to play a lot of defensive tackle to try and slow the Mentor rushing attack.

Perennial powers Cleveland St. Ignatius, Lakewood St. Edward, Euclid and Austinton-Fitch will battle in the bottom half of the Region 1 bracket.

Michigan State running back commitment Brandon Wright is the feature player for Euclid, which is the No. 3 seed in the Region and ranked No. 10 in the state in the final Associated Press poll.

Euclid and Mentor shared the Greater Cleveland Conference title this year, although Mentor won the head-to-head battle, 30-7, on Oct. 19.

