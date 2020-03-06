Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and running backs coach William Peagler have been busy recruiting since they have arrived in East Lansing. Donovan Edwards and Dillon Tatum from West Bloomfield will both be in East Lansing Sunday. On what will be the staff's first recruiting weekend in East Lansing, Tucker and Peagler have got not only two of the best players from Michigan, but kids that are both national recruits in their respective classes. By getting both on campus so quickly after arriving, it is a bit of a power move, showing that not only will they recruit the best, they will get them on campus.



Edwards is a top 60 player in the country and rated the number 2 running back by Rivals. With a strong senior season, Edwards could stake his claim to being named the top back in the country. Michigan State's previous staff did a good job getting in on Edwards early but seemed to fall off as he went through his junior year. Teams like Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan started to separate themselves from Michigan State. Now with Mel Tucker and running backs coach William Peagler taking over, the Spartans look to jump back in the thick of things for Edwards. This weekend is just the first step in their pursuit, but getting the talented back on campus so quickly is huge. Edwards has offers from everywhere. Some of the other teams that have offered him are Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, USC, Texas, and Penn State.