“We’ll see how it all shakes out,” Dantonio said.

The Pinstripe Bowl in New York is also a possibility.

If Ohio State, which destroyed Michigan 62-39, is selected for the College Football Playoff, and a second Big Ten team is selected in the New Year’s Six, then the Gator Bowl (Dec. 31/Jacksonville) could be in line to select either 7-5 Wisconsin or 7-5 Michigan State. The Outback Bowl is also a possibility, although less probable.

That step could result in a warm-climate bowl game, perhaps in Florida, depending on how many Big Ten teams are selected for New Year’s Six bowl games and a potential trickle-up process that could help Michigan State.

“I’m really happy for our football team and our seniors, especially. We took a step forward.”

“(It’s) a big win for our program, our seventh win,” Dantonio said. “We’ve been on that milestone for a couple of weeks. I thought it was a big moment for us.

A Lombardi speed option keeper for 12 yards on third-and-10 at the Rutgers 35-yard line set up the go-ahead touchdown one play later.

“We had some guys open and missed some throws but hey, a win is a win,” said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.

But freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi did just enough, completing 19 of 43 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and one interception, to help the Spartans finish the regular season at 7-5.

White’s late TD run, and a 26-yard run by fellow sophomore Connor Heyward in the final minute to move the chains and end Rutgers’ hopes, made up for a day of low productivity in the run game, and erratic play in the pass game.

Sophomore wide receiver Cody White scored the game-winning points on a 22-yard touchdown run via a reverse with 3:57 to play, and sophomore cornerback Josiah Scott intercepted a pass inside the 5-yard line with less than two minutes to play as Michigan State escaped Rutgers, 14-10.

Rutgers finishes 1-11, but extended a bowl-bound team to the limits for the third time in five weeks, after scaring Northwestern in late October and flirting with an upset against Penn State last week.

MSU’s defense handcuffed the Scarlet Knights for most of the game, as Michigan State held a 23-10 advantage in first downs. Rutgers’ two touchdown drives were set up at the Michigan State 28- and 35-yard lines following a short punt and a fourth-and-one failure by the Spartans in the first quarter.

Rutgers took advantage of that stoppage when QB Giovanni Rescigno connected with tight end Travis Vokolek for a 27-yard touchdown pass, giving Rutgers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Rutgers’ only lengthy drive of the game came after Michigan State had taken a 14-10 lead. Rescigno, a Michigan native and Rutgers captain, making his first start of the season and desperately working to beat a program that didn’t recruit him, completed passes for 21 and 28 yards in the final four minutes. But Scott’s interception ended the drive and served as the biggest defensive play of the day for Michigan State.

Scott also had an interception early in the third quarter.

Scott decided earlier in the week to play in this game rather than sit out and preserve a redshirt. Scott still has a chance to preserve redshirt status, if he sits out Michigan State’s bowl game.

“That’s a family decision for him and we will sort of listen to him,” Dantonio said.

Scott missed the first eight games with a knee injury. He has now played four games. New NCAA rules allow for players to retain redshirt status as long as they play no more than four games.

“The decision to play him was simply about we needed to get this win,” Dantonio said. “He’s a great football player and we weren’t going to hold any bullets back to finish this regular season with seven wins.”

“Every time he made a play, he said, ‘That one was for you,’” said senior safety Khari Willis.

Michigan State tied the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter when Lombardi found tight end Matt Sokol for an 18-yard TD pass on a corner route.

“Outstanding catch by Sokol early,” Dantonio said. “Our defense played outstanding.”

Michigan State out-gained Rutgers 310-217 and had a 23-10 edge in first downs.

“The biggest play in the game was probably the punt, and the ensuing series,” Dantonio said.

Punt exchanges have worked against Michigan State for most of the season, and that was the case for most of this game. But Michigan State punter William Przystup pinned Rutgers at their 1-yard line with less than five minutes to play, and Michigan State trailing 10-7.

Michigan State forced a three-and-out, and used time outs to stop the clock This not only gave Michigan State more than enough time to forge the go-ahead touchdown drive, it also retained the threat of the run. That run threat helped open the door for White to score on the reverse to the right, after Lombardi faked a counter handoff to the left.

“I also thought Connor Heyward’s run at the end of the game was huge because we were backed up and they were going to get the ball back (if we didn’t pick up a first down),” Dantonio said.

Michigan State had a chance to take a lead late in the first half after Rutgers muffed a punt at its 13-yard line.

Michigan State advanced to the 2-yard line on a pass interference call, but a dead ball personal foul on Darrell Stewart backed Michigan State up to the 17-yard line.

Three plays later, Michigan State failed on a 28-yard field goal attempt when holder Brian Lewerke was unable to place a high-and-inside snap. Lewerke threw an interception as Michigan State tried to make a play out of the botched-snap situation.

“It’s disappointing when it’s a composure penalty,” Dantonio said. “When you are at the 2-yard line and have a composure penalty and you botch the snap and we don’t even get a field goal out of it, it’s disappointing.”

It looked like those missed points might be the difference in winning and losing, until the late punt, stoppage, TD drive, and Scott interception.

Lombardi played the whole game at quarterback. Offensive coordinator Dave Warner said there were no conversations about replacing Lombardi with Lewerke or freshman Theo Day, as Lombardi suffered bouts of inconsistency.

“We had a lot of balls open that were overthrown,” Dantonio said. “We had some catchable balls that were dropped.

“I think we called every play on the sheet, and some more than once. But you have to execute.”

Michigan State spent most of this Senior Day failing to do so, but had just enough at the end to avoid a 6-6 season and supreme embarrassment.



