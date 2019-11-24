News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 10:02:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Some Play, Mostly Business: MSU looking for growth in Maui

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Coming off of two demanding get-your-crap together practices last Wednesday and Thursday, the Michigan State basketball team is in Hawaii awaiting their Monday game with Virginia Tech, which will b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}