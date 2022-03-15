Snow getting reps at linebacker on first day of spring football
Darius Snow is fast becoming the most versatile player on the Michigan State defense. Recruited by Mark Dantonio to play strong safety, Snow, the son of former Spartan basketball star Eric Snow and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news