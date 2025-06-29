SMSB 7-on-7 Showcase: Tabron, Guerrant, Griggs, Bell, Evans, Bidden on MSU

Wayne State University was the location of yet another star-studded gathering, with Tom Adams Field hosting many of the top talents and teams in the state of Michigan. Sound Mind Sound Body is the organization responsible for putting the event together and highlighting what has became one of the most prominent 7-on-7 showcases in the region.

The grind never stops for hopeful recruits, which was obvious from all the action caught this past Thursday evening, with Spartans Illustrated in attendance to witness many players that are on the radar in the upcoming recruiting cycles. While there, Spartans Illustrated spoke with several prospects who have already earned offers from the Michigan State football program.

This fall marks the senior season for Kayd Coffman, with the Spartan quarterback commit leading the charge under center for East Kentwood. You can check out an in-depth piece on the signal-caller that the Spartans Illustrated team previously published after having a discussion with Coffman on Thursday.