Slump Busted: Spartans score first shutout since 2016
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers has emerged as an attractive slump buster for Michigan State.
Michigan State broke a five-game losing streak with a 27-0 victory over Rutgers, Saturday at SHI Stadium.
It marked the Spartans’ first shutout victory since 2016, when Michigan State blanked this same Rutgers program, 49-0. On that occasion, Michigan State broke a seven-game losing streak by shutting out the Scarlet Knights.
Both the 2016 season and the current season have been miserable. But some of the misery was alleviated during Saturday’s victory, made possible in part by a defensive performance which held a poor Rutgers offense to just 140 yards of total offense and seven first downs.
Rutgers (2-9) didn’t get a first down in the first half.
Michigan State held Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan to 8 of 20 passing for 57 yards with one interception.
Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson picked off a Langdan pass in the second quarter and returned it 32 yards to the Rutgers 15-yard line, nearly breaking free for a pick-six. Michigan State had to settle for a missed field goal at the end of that drive, but the Spartans wouldn’t need a lot of points on this day.
Rutgers was 0-for-11 on third down.
“We knew we needed to contain the quarterback (Johnny Langan) because the quarterback is a runner,” said Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio. “We took a step forward today so that was important. And we have a chance to play (for win) number six next week.”
Junior cornerback Josiah Scott caused and recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter. Scott missed most of the second half of the Illinois game two weeks ago, and all but three plays of last week’s loss at Michigan.
Henderson led Michigan State with nine tackles.
Sophomore linebacker Noah Harvey had six tackles and one pass break-up.
Senior linebacker Tyriq Thompson had six tackles. He started at Mike linebacker for the first time in his career.
NEW MIKE STARTER
Michigan State moved slot linebacker Antjuan Simmons to Mike linebacker two weeks ago, after Joe Bachie was ruled ineligible due to testing positive for banned supplements in a random Big Ten drug test. Bachie appealed the decision, but the appeal was denied, Dantonio said.
Simmons was productive at Mike linebacker, but Michigan State lacked quickness on the perimeter with Simmons playing inside. Michigan State sought to bolster its speed in the slot area by moving Simmons back out to “star” linebacker this week against Rutgers, while moving money linebacker Thompson one spot over into the Mike position.
“Felt like based on the Michigan game we needed to have Antjuan back out there on the edge,” Dantonio said.
Harvey, the new face in the starting front seven as a result of the Bachie departure, played slot linebacker against Illinois and Michigan. He moved to money linebacker against Rutgers.
“We lost a great linebacker in Bachie,” Dantonio said. “We’ve sort of been working through it. It depends on who we play, where we play people. Noah Harvey, Tyriq and Antjuan can all play Mike. So we’ll see who we play and how it fits best and make those decisions, but all of three of those guys probably played pretty effectively today.”
Thompson had six tackles and a half tackle for loss against Rutgers.
"We set a goal (to go 1-0) and we went out to go pursue that and we did that today,” Thompson said. “It was definitely a boost for us on defense. I feel like we played a complete game as a team today."
Kenny Willekes had one sack and two tackles for loss. Jacub Panasiuk also had a sack.
“I thought we stopped the run very effectively and made it difficult to throw,” Dantonio said. “We pressured the quarterback, didn’t sack him (a lot) but did collapse the pocket. And that was the whole deal with the pass rush, make sure we try and collapse the pocket. It was more of a capture mentality with the quarterback and make it difficult for them to throw down the field and we did that. And then we had good coverage.”