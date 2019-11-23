PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers has emerged as an attractive slump buster for Michigan State.

Michigan State broke a five-game losing streak with a 27-0 victory over Rutgers, Saturday at SHI Stadium.

It marked the Spartans’ first shutout victory since 2016, when Michigan State blanked this same Rutgers program, 49-0. On that occasion, Michigan State broke a seven-game losing streak by shutting out the Scarlet Knights.

Both the 2016 season and the current season have been miserable. But some of the misery was alleviated during Saturday’s victory, made possible in part by a defensive performance which held a poor Rutgers offense to just 140 yards of total offense and seven first downs.

Rutgers (2-9) didn’t get a first down in the first half.

Michigan State held Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan to 8 of 20 passing for 57 yards with one interception.

Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson picked off a Langdan pass in the second quarter and returned it 32 yards to the Rutgers 15-yard line, nearly breaking free for a pick-six. Michigan State had to settle for a missed field goal at the end of that drive, but the Spartans wouldn’t need a lot of points on this day.

Rutgers was 0-for-11 on third down.

“We knew we needed to contain the quarterback (Johnny Langan) because the quarterback is a runner,” said Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio. “We took a step forward today so that was important. And we have a chance to play (for win) number six next week.”

Junior cornerback Josiah Scott caused and recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter. Scott missed most of the second half of the Illinois game two weeks ago, and all but three plays of last week’s loss at Michigan.

Henderson led Michigan State with nine tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Noah Harvey had six tackles and one pass break-up.

Senior linebacker Tyriq Thompson had six tackles. He started at Mike linebacker for the first time in his career.