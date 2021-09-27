Slade is 'rock, rock solid'

East Lansing, Mich. - I’ll have to look at the tape.

It’s a favorite line of head coaches across the country when asked about specific plays or moments that change the course of a game.

When second-year Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reviewed the tape of his team’s thrilling 23-20 overtime win against Nebraska on Saturday night, he likely enjoyed watching the play and plays made by redshirt defensive tackle Jacob Slade.

Slade, who was thought to be playing with an unspecified nagging, lingering injury to start the season, looked 100 percent on Saturday against the Cornhuskers.

So much so that he made a number of significant plays during his best outing of the young season to help No. 20 MSU (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) stay undefeated.

And when Tucker reviews Saturday’s tape, he’s going to see just how individually disruptive and beneficial Slade’s play was, especially when the game was on the line and the outcome was in doubt.

“He’s a leader,’’ Tucker said after Saturday’s game when asked about Slade’s influence on the win. “He kind of leads in his own way. I mean, he’s not one of those real like rah, rah vocal type guys but he is a rock, he’s rock solid.

“You know what you’re going to get from him day-in and day-out and he tries and help his teammates as much as possible. He’s playing for the name on front of the jersey just as much as he’s playing for the name on the back. I can tell you that.’’

That was apparent throughout the game, as Slade was firm and solid against inside runs and as a pass rusher.

In terms of significant individual contributions provided by the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Ohio native, there may have been none more impactful than the tackle he made on Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez with the Spartans trailing 20-13 and 4:00 to play.

Martinez, arguably the best dual-threat option in the Big Ten, finished with 59 yards and two touchdowns in the run game while adding 248 yards as a passer. But when the Spartans needed a big play to thwart Martinez’ chance to be a hero late in regulation, Slade came up big for the Spartans.

On a 3rd-and-4, and MSU desperately needing a stop, Slade fought off a chip block from Nebraska junior left guard Trent Hixson and overpowered freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran to get to Martinez and hold him to a one-yard gain on a QB draw, forcing the Huskers to punt. That’s when redshirt junior Jayden Reed followed with a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown which changed the momentum of the game and tied the score at 20-20.

Slade had a career-high eight tackles on the night, tying for the team high. He had two tackles for loss, including a sack.

It was his most productive outing since 2019, when MSU defeated Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl, 27-21. Slade finished that day with three tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 2 defensive player for MSU on the night, trailing only Jacub Panasiuk.

Slade had three QB hurries, and nearly had another sack or two, just missing a chance to capture the elusive Martinez on a few different occasions.

“Jacob played real well,” said Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson. “I was pretty nervous when he had got injured before, at the beginning of the season because I know what a difference-maker he is. But seeing him kind of play how he can play, how we know he can play was great.

“I’m happy for him. I’ve got to watch the film more and I’ll see more of what he did but that’s because of great coaching. Coach (Ron) Burton does a great job with those guys but I’m happy for Slade because he’ll get better.’’

For Tucker, Slade’s play went beyond just the numbers. It represented inspiration for a team Tucker lauded for its heart and conviction in overcoming adversity on Saturday night.

“Slade, he’s a very important piece to our team, to our defense because we need to be stout in the trenches and he’s a guy who’s not just playing for himself, he’s playing for his teammates, he’s playing for his team,’’ Tucker said. “He’s an unselfish guy and he’s playing through some things and that just shows his mental and physical toughness.’’