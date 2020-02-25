News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 01:59:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Skull Session Podcast: Discussing Tucker's latest hires

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni is joined by Jesse "Artie" Mangham, the father of Colorado freshman running back Jaren Mangham.

Mangham delivers positive insight on MSU’s new running backs coach, William Peagler, as Mangham’s son was coached by Peagler last fall.

Mangham also provides interesting opinions on new special teams coach Ross Els, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and Mel Tucker.

SpartanMag.com subscribers can access the SKULL SESSION PODCAST HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}