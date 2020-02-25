EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni is joined by Jesse "Artie" Mangham, the father of Colorado freshman running back Jaren Mangham.

Mangham delivers positive insight on MSU’s new running backs coach, William Peagler, as Mangham’s son was coached by Peagler last fall.

Mangham also provides interesting opinions on new special teams coach Ross Els, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and Mel Tucker.

SpartanMag.com subscribers can access the SKULL SESSION PODCAST HERE.