EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and associate editor Paul Konyndyk sit down for the latest edition of the Skull Session Podcast and discuss things that have changed in Michigan State sports in the past week, and some aspects of Spartan sports that are relatively unchanged.

In this edition of the Skull Session Podcast, we discuss Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman and whether we have seen the last of them in Spartan uniforms. We discuss basketball recruiting, decisions Michigan State has to make on that front and what’s being doing in terms of recruiting at this time of year considering restraints due to the health crisis.

We also take a gander at MSU’s NFL Draft prospects, as relating to Joe Bachie, Kenny Willekes, Mike Panasiuk and Raequan Williams.