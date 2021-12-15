Six things we learned at Michigan State's Signing Day presser

Tucker learned of commitments from 3-star defensive end Zion Young (6-6, 225, Atlanta Westlake High School) and former 4-star recruit and University of Florida defensive end transfer Khris Bogle just before Tucker’s press conference began.

“The class has the size and length that we are looking for. We have 10 players that are 6-foot-4 and taller. We are very excited about this class. We have had time to prove who we are here and it’s really paying off for us in recruiting.”

“It’s also important to recruit in-state. This class features six from the state of Michigan.

“This is a consensus Top 20 class in the nation,” Tucker said. “This class is a national class, featuring players from 11 different states including the transfers.

Attempting to finish strong on the heels of a 10-2 regular season, Michigan State came out of signing day with a class ranked, as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, No. 17 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten.

East Lansing, Mich. - With Mel Tucker referring to last year’s recruiting class as his Zoom babies, he might look back on the 2022 class as his boom babies.

1. Tucker mentioned that at least seven of the incoming high school recruits and three transfers will enroll early at Michigan State in January.

Among them:

QB Katin Houser, TE Jack Nickel, DT Alex VanSumeren, safety Jaden Mangham, CB Caleb Coley, CB Ade Willie and safety Dillon Tatum.

As for the transfers, RB Jalen Berger, (Wisconsin) LB Aaron Brulé (Mississippi State) and LB Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) will enroll in January. Tucker didn’t clarify on Bogle.

Last year, only five of MSU’s 15 scholarship transfers enrolled early. Two of them, RB Kenneth Walker III and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, became immediate starters.

Of the other 10, four became starters (CB Ronald Williams, CB Chester Kimbrough, CB Marqui Lowery, LB Quavaris Crouch) but had a longer trek in terms of learning the system.

The early arrival of the two linebackers should help them compete for roles and starting jobs with MSU’s situation at that position competitive but a bit uncertain for 2022. Noah Harvey, a starter in 2020 and a spot starter at the end of 2021, has a year of eligibility remaining, as does Crouch.

As for the early freshman enrollees, Nickel and Mangham are candidates to compete for an early role.

“It’s very beneficial for us on the coaching side of it,” Tucker said. “We get a chance to get eight weeks of strength and conditioning with them to lay a foundation for being in the best condition, and then we are able to get spring practice with them before we get into our summer program. That really helps develop our team more quickly.

“On the other side of it, they get an opportunity to to get off to a great start academically. They get a chance to take a full load (of classes) in the spring without the pressure of having to play games. Then they get the off-season conditioning program and get indoctrinated in our nutrition program and academic support, and then they get to take summer classes. By the time they get to fall camp, it’s the third time they get the scheme (taught to them) and they already understand what is expected in every aspect of our program, so they are more prepared to compete for significant roles.”

2. Tucker listed Quavian Carter as a linebacker. Carter, who played safety at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High, committed to Michigan State in June and has been listed in the Rivals.com database as a safety. However, Tucker said Michigan State is moving him to linebacker. Michigan State listed

Carter at 6-3, 200.

3. Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Jones, also of Lee County High in Georgia, isn’t necessarily a safety.

“We are going to start him at the cornerback position initially,” Tucker said.

Jones committed to Michigan State on Tuesday night. He was previously committed to West Virginia. Michigan State is listing him at 6-1, 190.

Tucker likes big, physical candidates at the corner position, so they’re going to test the hard-hitting Jones to see if he can stick at that position.

4. Tucker feels he knows this class better.

Last year’s class was assembled via film study and Zoom contacts. Tucker says last year’s class is on schedule toward becoming a solid foundational group for the program. But he knows more about these signees on the way in than last year’s.

“We do have more information on these players because we were able to go out on the road and we were able to bring them to campus,” Tucker said. “They know more about us as well. Everything is a projection and we feel very, very good about this group of guys, that we have done our research, that we are the right fit for them and they are the right fit for us.”

5. Tucker isn’t done.

Michigan State added 34 new scholarship players last year. Tucker was asked how many new scholarship players will be in place by next fall.

“We will have to see; it’s fluid,” he said. “I’m not sure about the exact number but we are looking to add a few more pieces at a couple more positions so we will have to see who becomes available.”

Tucker has a staff member check the portal every 30 minutes. SpartanMag.com has learned that Michigan State is interested in possibly adding a transfer at RB, CB and possibly offensive tackle.

6. Tucker is already bullish on next year’s class.

“We believe the 2023 class, for us, is going to be a very strong class,” he said. “We already have pretty strong name recognition with the prospects and their families and their coaches. We are going to be able to get in on more of the very, very top players in the country than before. We will not only be able to get in, but we will be able to stay in it. So the top of our board will be more robust and that should bode well for the 2023 class in terms of it strength and probably, at the end of the day, its ranking.”