News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 01:17:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Six questions facing MSU in rematch with Maryland

Maryland stunned Michigan State at home earlier this month, and now the Spartans are looking to return the favor. To do so Michigan State will have have to answer several questions.
Maryland stunned Michigan State at home earlier this month, and now the Spartans are looking to return the favor. To do so Michigan State will have have to answer several questions. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

In the minutes after Michigan State’s 78-70 win over No. 18 Iowa, Tom Izzo made a point of publicly stating how excited he was to see how his team performs at Maryland in a high-stakes rematch agai...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}