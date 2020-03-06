Six questions facing Michigan State in Big Ten finale with OSU
With a win against No. 19 Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) on Sunday, No. 16 Michigan State (21-9, 13-6) would clinch a share of its third consecutive Big Ten regular-season championship. That reality seeme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news