Michigan State’s basketball future received a punch of size, wingspan and athleticism on Tuesday when 6-foot-9, 225-pound center Mady Sissoko of Wasatch (Utah) Academy committed to the Spartans over Kansas, Memphis and Brigham Young.

Sissoko made the decision during a hat-choosing ceremony at his high school on Tuesday evening.

“I’m happy to say I will be attending Michigan State University, I’m a Spartan Dawg,” Sissoko said after placing a Spartan hat on his head.”

Sissoko is ranked the No. 40 player in the nation and the No. 7 center by Rivals.com. Sissoko took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.

“It was my second visit,” he said. “The coaching staff was amazing. The first time I went there, I didn’t get a chance to meet all the players. The second time I got to know the players. They told me how much Coach Izzo cares about them. They were excited about me when I was there so I feel like Michigan State was my place. I think it’s going to be good for me.

“One thing I like about Coach Izzo is that he is a humble guy to talk to, even though he is in the Hall of Fame.”