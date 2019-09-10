Sissoko commits to Michigan State
Michigan State’s basketball future received a punch of size, wingspan and athleticism on Tuesday when 6-foot-9, 225-pound center Mady Sissoko of Wasatch (Utah) Academy committed to the Spartans over Kansas, Memphis and Brigham Young.
Sissoko made the decision during a hat-choosing ceremony at his high school on Tuesday evening.
“I’m happy to say I will be attending Michigan State University, I’m a Spartan Dawg,” Sissoko said after placing a Spartan hat on his head.”
Sissoko is ranked the No. 40 player in the nation and the No. 7 center by Rivals.com. Sissoko took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend.
“It was my second visit,” he said. “The coaching staff was amazing. The first time I went there, I didn’t get a chance to meet all the players. The second time I got to know the players. They told me how much Coach Izzo cares about them. They were excited about me when I was there so I feel like Michigan State was my place. I think it’s going to be good for me.
“One thing I like about Coach Izzo is that he is a humble guy to talk to, even though he is in the Hall of Fame.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news