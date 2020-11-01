SpartanMag - Simmons goes home, leaves town with Pauly B

He went to high school just blocks away from the looming and intimidating presence of Michigan Stadium.

He shunned his hometown team for their rivals in East Lansing.

On Saturday, senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons proved his decision was the right one as he was instrumental in Michigan State’s 27-24 upset of No. 13 Michigan.

Under the backdrop of being more than a three-touchdown underdog, Simmons led the way on defense, along with redshirt junior linebacker Noah Harvey, with 11 tackles.

In addition to his 11 stops and a half tackle for loss, Simmons added two pass breakups, one which almost resulted in an interception and changed the trajectory of the game.

“Antjuan, he’s a leader,” said first-year head coach Mel Tucker. “ He’s got good mental and physical toughness. He does not flinch.”

On third-and-goal late in the second quarter, and Michigan State leading 14-10, the Wolverines were poised to tie the game before halftime.

On third-and-four, Michigan was in a Wildcat formation with running back Hassan Haskins set to take the snap. Haskins has been a strong running threat out of the Wildcat inside the 5-yard line this year. Michigan loaded up to run the big ball carrier again, and Michigan State defenders hunkered down to meet brawn with brawn.

On second down, the Spartans held strong and limited Haskins to a gain of 1.

Then on the pivotal third-down play, Haskins got set to take the Wildcat snap. But then he turned to the sideline for a check-with-me playcall. The signal went in from the Michigan sideline. Simmons sensed something was up.

Simmons lowered himself to get ready to take on blockers and create a pile at the goal line. At the snap, he came forward with force, but in the back of his mind knew Michigan might be up to something because of the check to the sideline.

That’s when he saw tight end Carter Selzer release into the end zone. Haskins pulled up and attempted a jump pass to the momentarily wide-open Selzer.

But Simmons diagnosed the situation, quickly retreated, got a hand on the ball to tip it, and nearly intercepted it as he fell to the ground.

If he had secured the interception, it would have lived as a legendary play in this series. If he had been an instant late, Michigan likely would have tied the game and changed momentum for halftime. Instead, Simmons settled for saving the lead.

Michigan coach was asked about the play after the game. He couldn't muster any credit for Simmons, but complemented the coaching staff for the play call and criticized Haskins' execution.

“It was a difference in four points,” Harbaugh said. "I thought it was a good play call, just needed a little more height on the throw."

Simmons stayed the course, as he and the Spartans were encouraged to do by this tweet from the football team following last week’s loss to Rutgers: