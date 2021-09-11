Simmons rushes for 121 as workhorse for the week

East Lansing, Mich. - Jordon Simmons emerged as the team’s leading rusher last year, but he looks like a better running back this year.

Yet he still has to fight each day to remain among the top two tailbacks on the team.

He scored some points in that regard during Michigan State’s 42-14 victory over Youngstown State, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Simmons rushed for a game-high 121 yards on 16 carries (7.6 per attempt).

That marked the first time Simmons has gone over 100 yards in a college game. His season high last year was 76 yards against Penn State.

Kenneth Walker III, last week’s hero, rushed seven times for 57 yards against Youngstown State. He had a terrific 8.1 per carry average. But Simmons emerged as the primary ball carrier on this day and ran harder than at any time last year.

Simmons may not realize that he’s faster, quicker, more decisive and stronger than a year ago, but he certainly looks that way - and perhaps he will see it when he watches himself on tape this week.

For now, he chalks up his tighter running style to knowledge.

“I just felt like I know the playbook a little bit better coming into the season,” he said. “I know what I’m doing so I’m able to play a little faster.

“Personally, I think I came out, I got the momentum and I felt like I got into a rhythm of the game and kept going.”

There were no big changes in the practice week.

“This week, we split the carries in practice,” Simmons said. “I didn’t go into the game thinking I was going to be the workhorse. We just practiced hard and he (head coach Mel Tucker) trusted me out there and I went out there and did a great job and the offensive line also did a great job blocking up front.”

Michigan State had four running backs who each notched a carry of 14 yards or more.

Tucker feels he has a chance to establish a multi-pronged running attack.

“We need to have multiple backs to be able to go in and be productive,” Tucker said. “We need to be able to keep our guys fresh. They need to be able to run the ball, hit the hole, understand the power of the play.”

Few are suggesting that Walker could slide to No. 2 in the long-term pecking order. The cut and burst he made for a 7-yard TD run to give Michigan State a 35-7 lead in this game, and the power he showed in driving through three defenders for the final yard and a half, was as impressive as any of his fabulous runs last week.

But Walker will come out of this week with a little more gas in his tank for Miami than he would have had if he had been tasked with 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Simmons got himself re-established as a factor.

“I tell you what, some of the best teams that I’ve been on and some of the best offenses that I’ve coached against, they have multiple backs that are fresh and they are not all the same,” Tucker said “That puts a lot of pressure on a defense when you have a fresh back back there and he is not the same type of back as the guy who was just in there.”

Elijah Collins, MSU’s top rusher in 2019 with 988 yards, got his first work of the year, and impressed. But he left the game with an ankle injury and was seen in a protective boot on the sidelines in the second half.

Collins didn’t get a carry during last week’s win at Northwestern. But when he finally got in this game, he touched the ball on all four plays of MSU’s fourth scoring drive, churning out runs of 7, 16 and 7 yards. Then he scored on a 20-yard screen pass which gave Michigan State a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Collins finished with three carries for 32 yards.

“I do not have an update (on his health),” Tucker said. “He ran well when he was in there. He looked quick. He ran behind his pads. He did a nice job.”

If Collins isn’t available next week, it will further solidify Simmons as Walker’s chief running mate for now.

“I don’t really worry about the yardage and carries when I come into a game,” said Simmons, who was a four-star recruit out of Powder Springs, Ga., as part of Mark Dantonio’s final recruiting class. “When my time comes and he puts me in the game, I just have to do what I do. Last week Ken did a great job, this time he put me in and I did a great job.”