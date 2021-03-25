Simmons hoping his versatility earns him a spot in NFL Draft
If Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons (5-11, 218) hears his name called in the NFL Draft, it will be because of his versatility and his love for the game of football“(Teams, they just really...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news