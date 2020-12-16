SpartanMag - Signing Day Table Setter: Four Spartan storylines to watch

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker said on Saturday that he and his coaches were going to continue to “recruiting like maniacs.” He said it in response to another double-digit loss, brought on in part by a talent deficit against a Penn State team that is full of Top 250 recruits, despite the Nittany Lions’ losing record. And he said it in anticipation of the final days leading up to today, the first day of the early signing period, otherwise known as national signing day. Michigan State has 18 verbal commitments heading into signing day. The Spartans’ class was ranked No. 27 in the nation by Rivals.com on signing day eve. “Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a big day for us and this program and this 2021 class,” Tucker said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “We all have a heck of a lot of work to do these last few hours.” Twelve of the 18 confirmed with SpartanMag.com that they will sign today. Three others are expected to sign. Meanwhile, three other Michigan State commitments recently told SpartanMag.com that they plan to sign in February - Oak Park lineman Rayshaun Benny, New Jersey offensive lineman Geno Vandemark and New Jersey running back Audric Estime. They are three of MSU’s four four-star recruits. Estime and Vandemark haven’t ruled out signing today, but as of last weekend they weren’t planning on it. Michigan State is encouraging them to sign. Tucker and his assistants were busy following up on their committed players and protecting their time investment in them on Tuesday while also tending to preparations for Saturday’s game at Maryland. “I’ve had this before where I was standing in practice with a cell phone in my pocket,” Tucker said. “And that’s just kind of what’s with this early signing period.” That was when Tucker was an assistant coach at Georgia and Alabama, preparing for College Football Playoff games. This year, due to the nature of the schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, all Big Ten teams are scheduled to play the third weekend in December. Michigan vs Iowa, and Indiana vs Purdue were cancelled due to COVID problems. Michigan State is still on for Saturday against the Terrapins. Michigan State hasn’t missed a practice due to COVID-19 since the pads went on in September. Now, the Spartans are trying to finish work on the practice field and in the recruiting room on a busy December week. “It’s not a big deal,” Tucker said. “You just have to sleep fast and do what needs to be done.”

FOUR STORYLINES TO FOLLOW ON SIGNING DAY

1. Will Estime stay strong with Michigan State?

Estime, the No. 7-ranked running back in the nation, isn’t planning to sign until February. He committed to Michigan State on Sept. 13 over Rutgers, Arizona State and others. When Notre Dame offered on Monday, it was considered by outsiders as a potential game-changer for Estime. “To finally get the offer feels great,” Estime told Rivals.com. However, Estime has stuck with his commitment to Michigan State as signing day approached. "Things stand pretty strong with Michigan State right now, honestly," he told Rivals.com. "I'm still committed and this offer is just another offer. I've established strong relationships with the coaching staff. They trust me and I trust them. "They (Michigan State) really want me to sign this week," Estime added. "They've been telling me that I'm their top guy and the leader of this class. They've wanted me from day one this much." If this recruitment extends into February, it would give Estime a chance to take an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. Coaches aren’t allowed by the NCAA to play host to recruits for visits this year due to the pandemic, but some players manage to take self-guided tours with their families. Estime and Vandemark visited Michigan State in August. The first 24 hours after the Notre Dame offer were critical in the Estime recruitment. Michigan State survived those hours with the commitment intact, and Estime’s comments about the trust between himself and the Spartan coaches showed strength in their relationship. Now, Wednesday’s hours are critical due to the off chance that he might end it and sign with Michigan State, which is the request of Spartan coaches. If he remains unsigned on Thursday, then it could become a recruiting race all the way to February with an unofficial visit to Notre Dame a possibility. Previous Michigan State staffs have not been great at staving off charges from blue blood powers. We might learn something about Tucker’s staying power as a recruiter during this test with Estime and what “recruiting like maniacs” is all about. If Estime signs with Michigan State, he would be the highest-ranked running back recruit to sign with the Spartans since L.J. Scott in 2015. Scott was ranked the No. 6 running back in the country. Jordon Simmons, No. 32 running back in the nation last year, is the only running back ranked in the Top 40 at his position to sign with Michigan State since Scott in 2015. A two-pronged attack of Simmons and Estime could be powerful for years to come - if the Spartans can nail it down.

2. Will Michigan State add four-star linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote?

Ma'a Gaoteote (6-2, 215) is ranked the No. 10 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 160 overall. Gaoteote (pronounced NOW-tay-OH-tay) is a rugged inside linebacker with decent quickness. Gaoteote, a native of California who attends Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, de-committed from USC last week. Michigan State is regarded as the heavy favorite to land him no Wednesday. If Michigan State were to hold onto Estime and add Gaoteote, the Spartans could make a run at the Top 25. Gaoteote would be the third highest-ranked prospect in this class, behind Benny and Estime.

3. Is Joshua Moore in play?

Joshua Moore is a fast, hard-hitting, 6-foot-2, 192-pound safety/wide receiver from Atlanta Marist High School. He was committed to Stanford as a defensive back. He decommitted and selected USC, which recruited him as a wide receiver. Then he de-committed last week and the Spartans have gotten in on him. He is a 5.7 three-star prospect, ranked No. 36 in Georgia. If he played in Michigan, he would be a Top 10 player in the state and likely a four-star. UCLA and Michigan State have sparked his interest in recent days. It’s unclear whether he plans to sign today. Michigan State already has commitments from five defensive backs, but Moore has the frame, speed and physicality that makes him a “take” if he wants to be a Spartan. A combination of Moore and current commitment AJ Kirk at safety in coming years could be fierce.

4. Can Michigan State stay hot with Michael Myslinski?

Michael Myslinski, a 5.5 three-star center from Jacksonville Bishop Kenny High School, committed to Texas over Michigan State and Iowa in August. But feelings ran cold and he de-committed earlier this month. Michigan State never dropped contact with him after his initial commitment to the Longhorns, and that investment could pay dividends. Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic made Myslisnki (6-3, 290) a high priority on the Michigan State war room board early in the process and has coveted him as an athletic center who can pull or play with low, physical quickness inside. Texas liked the same thing. So does Iowa and Oregon, two programs led by offensive line-oriented head coaches. But the Spartans have been consistently strong throughout the process. Myslinski’s father is a strength coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and former NFL player. He knows Tucker from Tucker’s days with the Jaguars. Myslinski is planning to wait until February to sign. A prolonged Michigan State vs Iowa battle is possible.

5. Are any surprises in store?