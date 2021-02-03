SpartanMag - Signing Day: MSU expecting to close with Benny today

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State is heading into the first day of the late signing period with a little bit of uneasiness, a lot to lose, and a lot to gain.

Oak Park High School’s Rayshaun Benny, a Top 100 defensive lineman and the highest-ranked commitment for the Spartans in the 2021 recruiting cycle, is expected to sign with Michigan State today. That’s been the plan since he committed to Michigan State on Nov. 9.

Benny is expected to round out a 20-man recruiting class for the Spartans. The other 19 members of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class signed in December.

Benny has given no public indication that he may stray from his Michigan State commitment today, but it’s common knowledge in recruiting circles that Michigan has been working to try to flip his decision to the Wolverines.

Benny has remained largely silent with media in recent weeks, but the avatar photo he has chosen for his Twitter page has remained the shot of him in a Michigan State uniform, wearing a Spartan helmet and jersey No. 55. It's been that way for months. It remained unchanged in the early morning hours of signing day.

Benny's Twitter photo might not be the most reliable source of intention, but during the quiet times before the signing day storm, passionate college football fans look to such flags as indicators of which way the recruiting winds are blowing.

Michigan State fans became worried when discovering that the last four people Benny has followed on Twitter are members of the Michigan coaching staff.

It’s all created some doubt and mystery, which is the backbone of the recruiting world.

SpartanMag.com is expecting Benny to sign with Michigan State. SpartanMag.com asked Benny three weeks ago, after his team’s victory in the Division 2 Regional Finals, whether he was still planning to sign with Michigan State. He answered yes, seemed very sincere about it and was excited to have his photo taken while wearing Michigan State gloves with teammate and Spartan signee Davion Primm.

However, neither player has done interviews about the subject since. And Michigan hasn’t pulled back on their attempts to flip him.