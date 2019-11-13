EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo went with backcourt versatility and frontcourt horsepower in assembling the first two-thirds of his 2020 basketball recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early national letter of intent signing period.

Combo guard A.J. Hoggard and center Mady Sissoko committed to Michigan State earlier this fall, and signed with Michigan State on Wednesday. With the signatures, Izzo was able to comment about the players for the first time.

Izzo says the Spartans will look to add another player for the late signing period in April.

Michigan State had a commitment from Flint Beecher guard Jalen Terry last spring, but he de-committed in October and re-opened his recruiting process. Michigan State is still having dialogue with Terry, but the Spartans have already started to look elsewhere.

“I’m pretty sure we will go after a guard (to sign in the spring),” Izzo said. “There’s a couple of guards we’re looking at right now to be honest with you. But who knows what will happen between now and the spring? We might take the best player (available, regardless of position). So many things are changing right now. Who goes pro? Who enters their name? Who transfers? Who graduates? We could hold the scholarship.

“I think every spring, you’re going to look at most programs and see that they have more scholarships than you thought they had in the fall. I’m hoping that doesn’t happen here. I’m hoping we can keep some roster management issues solid. Recruiting is a confusing part of my job.

“We have used two (on Hoggard and Sissoko) and have one to go.

“We definitely want guys that want to be here, and we have two guys that definitely want to be here.”