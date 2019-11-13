Signing Day: Izzo pleased to take two (eyes a third)
EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo went with backcourt versatility and frontcourt horsepower in assembling the first two-thirds of his 2020 basketball recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early national letter of intent signing period.
Combo guard A.J. Hoggard and center Mady Sissoko committed to Michigan State earlier this fall, and signed with Michigan State on Wednesday. With the signatures, Izzo was able to comment about the players for the first time.
Izzo says the Spartans will look to add another player for the late signing period in April.
Michigan State had a commitment from Flint Beecher guard Jalen Terry last spring, but he de-committed in October and re-opened his recruiting process. Michigan State is still having dialogue with Terry, but the Spartans have already started to look elsewhere.
“I’m pretty sure we will go after a guard (to sign in the spring),” Izzo said. “There’s a couple of guards we’re looking at right now to be honest with you. But who knows what will happen between now and the spring? We might take the best player (available, regardless of position). So many things are changing right now. Who goes pro? Who enters their name? Who transfers? Who graduates? We could hold the scholarship.
“I think every spring, you’re going to look at most programs and see that they have more scholarships than you thought they had in the fall. I’m hoping that doesn’t happen here. I’m hoping we can keep some roster management issues solid. Recruiting is a confusing part of my job.
“We have used two (on Hoggard and Sissoko) and have one to go.
“We definitely want guys that want to be here, and we have two guys that definitely want to be here.”
THE BOOK ON HOGGARD
Hoggard (6-3, 220, Coatesville, Pa.) comes from the same prep academy that Miles Bridges attended - Huntington (WVa.) Prep.
“He comes from Coatesville, Pa., home of Rip Hamilton, who helped train him a little bit,” Izzo said. “He’s the type of player we’re looking for here - tough and rugged.”
He is ranked the No. 71 player in the country by Rivals.com. He picked Michigan State after taking official visits to Florida, Mississippi, Marquette and Providence.
He averaged 15.6 points per game as a junior, leading his team to a 20-8 record and the state quarterfinals.
“He can play various guard positions, maybe all three guard positions and that’s what we were really looking for - a guy with some toughness and some size and maybe most importantly, some versatility,” Izzo said. “I think he can guard three or even four positions because his size and strength really separate him.
“He can play some point, he can play some two. What is he? He’s a basketball player.
“He has some Alan Anderson in him in that he can play different positions. He has a great first step. He needs to shoot it a little better but is probably a better shooter than Alan was when he came here.”
He’s not as tall as Anderson. But he handles the ball well, like Anderson, can get to spots on the floor advantageously, a little like Cassius Winston, and has good vision as a passer.
“Is he like Denzel Valentine?” Izzo said, when asked to compare him to former Spartans. “He might be, and he probably shoots as well as Denzel did when he came here. Now will he improve on that like Denzel did,? Time will tell.
“It’s good to recruit a guy that can shot it, pass it and guard it,” Izzo said. “We kind of fell in love with him, listening to him on the bench, talking to his teammates. He has very good leadership (skills) and is not afraid to use his voice.”
THE BOOK ON SISSOKO
Sissoko (6-10, 215, Bafoulable, Mali, West Africa/Wasatch Academy, Utah) is ranked the No. 41 player in the country by Rivals.com. He also took official visits to Colorado and Kansas.
He averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game last year.
His wingspan is measured at 7-foot-4. He moved to the United States in 2016.
“He’s a jumping jack,” Izzo said. “He thinks every rebound is his. The ball goes up, he goes up. He’s an incredible rebounder.”
Izzo loves the way Sissoko can run the floor.
“He’s different from most guys that we’ve had at the five position,” Izzo said. “He’s like Jaren (Jackson) a little bit, but he is probably more athletic, but not as tall as Jaren. He doesn’t shoot it as well as Jaren, but he can run. He runs like a deer and can rebound everything in sight.”
He’s the first player from Africa to sign with Michigan State sing Idong Ibok, of Nigeria, from 2005-09.
Sissoko is faster, more nimble than Ibok and has a more refined back-to-the-basket game.
“His personality is effervescent,” Izzo said. “He’s one of those guys you are going to enjoy to be around. He has a TumTum (Nairn) type of demeanor.”
Izzo likes the idea of combining Sissoko in the future with current Spartan frontcourt players Julius Marble and Malik Hall.
“I think inside we’ve really got some solid guys,” Izzo said. “We are getting more and more excited about the progress those two freshmen are making. Both guys are demonstrating some things offensively and defensively.”
No. 3-ranked Michigan State (1-1) will next be in action on Thursday at No. 12 Seton Hall.