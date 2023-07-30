Earlier this week, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports broke the news that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was negotiating a resolution with the NCAA stemming from false statements he made to NCAA investigators. That resolution is expected to be a four game suspension. Those false statements that were said to investigators were about recruiting violations that he and Michigan staff members committed. Harbaugh followed that up by refusing to admit that he lied to NCAA investigators.

The Michigan - Michigan State rivalry never stops. All across the state of Michigan, Spartan fans and Wolverine fans live, work and gather in the same area. The rivalry is truly 365 days per year.

More news broke earlier this week as Brett McMurphy of the Action Network revealed NBC’s Big Ten broadcast schedule for the 2023 season. Part of the NBC Big Ten broadcast schedule is the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Oct. 21 under the lights at 7:30 p.m., barring another network flexing the game to a different time slot. If the game remains at 7:30 p.m., it will be the first time in Spartan Stadium history that the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be played at night.

The NCAA classifies lying and dishonesty as a Level I violation which is the most serious. Michigan also committed four Level II violations, but the dishonesty and lack of cooperation was worse than the violations themselves from the NCAA's perspective.

“And it turns out when you not only lie to official organizations like the NCAA, but then you lie about those lies to people in power, it turns out that they're not really going to go for that.”

“If you talk to anyone in that fan base, [the punishment] is because [Harbaugh] bought a recruit a cheeseburger,” Sheehan said on his podcast . “That’s right. That’s literally the only thing he did. Nevermind the reason that he’s popped for this is because he lied and then well, more troubling, lied about the lie.

Naturally, Michigan and Michigan State fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the situation. Wolverine fans were understandably upset, but Spartans Illustrated contributor and Locked on Spartans Podcast host Matt Sheehan had some comments directed at the Michigan fanbase and how they were reacting to the news.

At Big Ten Media Days, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was asked about how to rein in the rivalry after last year’s night game at the Big House.

“I don’t know how you do that,” Tucker said about reining in the rivalry. “There’s not a day that’s gone by that I haven’t heard something about that game … I don’t know how you rein that in. It is what it is.”

That comment by Tucker caused an uproar from Michigan fans as they cited Tucker's alleged lack of punishment for players involved in the tunnel fight and former head coach Mark Dantonio as the reason why the toxicity has increased over the recent years.

“How dare Mark Dantonio get his players fired up for a football rivalry,” Sheehan asked sarcastically in response. “And he went to crazy lengths to do it too. And really got toxic with it like the quote ‘it’s never over, it will never be over.’"

“A lot of Michigan fans have an issue with that quote,” Sheehan continued. “Or was the thing that Dantonio did, just win that game a lot more than you guys did? And you guys pooped your diaper a lot over that [stretch of games] and could not even wrap your minds around Michigan State being a dominant factor in this rivalry. I think that was just what has changed and made it so toxic.”

Sheehan also pointed out some things current Michigan players and former Michigan players have done to intensify the rivalry themselves.

“You had a quarterback cutting wrestling promos saying that ‘we're gonna smash you’ before the game last year,” Sheehan said. “How about the alumni players with losing records to Michigan State - thank you Taylor Lewan or Jordan Lewis or any of you oddballs that couldn’t string together even two wins against Michigan State - just running your mouths before every single game? Or how about driving stakes into the field before games? Or how about throwing a temper tantrum for a photo op before a game? Again, these are just some things that may have changed since [the] Mark Dantonio [era]."

“Maybe Mike Morris trying to choke out a player in Kenneth Walker two years ago, that might stick out a little bit here or there,” Sheehan added. “How about instead of celebrating on the field with your team, running into the tunnel into the opposing team that just lost a highly emotional game and yes, it was horrible… but good god what did you think was going to happen? Again, it’s awful. Still denounced by a large portion of the Michigan State fanbase. I got a feeling there would’ve been a statue commemorating it right next to the Bo Schembechler statue had things been switched around. Yes, it was terrible, but at least our coaches dished out punishments before the investigation even started.”

Sheehan had some more thoughts on the “ironic” comments by the portion of the Michigan fan base that thinks that the players involved in the tunnel incident should be punished further.

“Isn’t it kind of ironic that there’s a team in the state as well who had a player tripling the speed limit on a morning with just guns and bullets rolling around in his back seat,” Sheehan said. “Do you guys remember a punishment there? I remember him getting on the team flight to their next game and playing every game for the rest of their season.”

You can watch the entire epic Sheehan rant here starting around the 14:45 mark: LINK TO PODCAST EPISODE ON SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED.