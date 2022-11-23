Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players by the Washtenaw County prosecutor for their alleged criminal behavior in a post-game incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Michigan State vs Michigan football game on Oct. 29.

Six of those seven Michigan State players – Itavyion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, Zion Young, and Jacoby Windmon – have been charged with a single count of misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Malcolm Jones, who had been suspended indefinitely along with the seven others involved in the tunnel incident, was not charged.

Sophomore defensive back Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging a helmet that resulted in a bodily injury to Michigan player Gemon Green, has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.

Each of the eight Michigan State football players involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan have been serving indefinite suspensions pending the outcome of a police investigation and the filing of criminal charges.