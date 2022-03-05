Seniors unsure about next year, but psyched about Senior Day

East Lansing, Mich. - Since its 17-4 start, there hasn’t been much that has been very sure or consistent about Michigan State’s basketball team.

MSU, which will close out the regular season at 4:30 p.m., Sunday against Maryland at Breslin Center (CBS), has gone just 2-7 since that meteoric start.

And while the outcome of many of those nine games were in question until the end, the thing that won’t be in question late Sunday afternoon will be the homage that is paid to seniors Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Joey Hauser.

If the Spartans can find a way to close out Sunday with a victory – earning the team’s 20th win of the year - some of the sting of the last month’s misgivings will be soothed by the time the trio kisses the logo at center court.

Although there is still a chance that one or all three seniors could return next season because of the COVID-19 waiver offered by the NCAA, they will still be honored in a postgame ceremony that will also include walk-on transfer Michael Peterson.

“Who knows? There are still opportunities for these guys, both here and somewhere else - meaning G League, NBA, Europe, wherever,’’ MSU head coach Tom Izzo said about the chances of the trios return next season. “We’ll see what happens at the end of the year.”

Brown, who has served as a co-captain this season with junior forward Malik Hall, enters Sunday’s contest as the Spartans’ leading scorer at 11.5 points per game.

He has scored in double figures in 22 of the team’s 30 games this season.

“Gabe has been the guy that I appreciate the most from the standpoint that I’ve known him the longest,’’ Izzo said. “I feel like I’ve grown up with him because he lives in this building so much.

“There’s been a million talks with each guy. Gabe is always the best because there were always people questioning my relationship with Gabe. My relationship with Gabe is probably as good as any I’ve had with a lot of guys.’’

Brown, who leads MSU in free throw percentage and 3-pointers made this season, said he and his teammates refuse to look any further than the next game on the schedule, when asked about plans for next year.

“I haven’t thought about (coming back). I’m focused on the next game and the game after that,’’ Brown said. “It’s going to be an emotional day for Gabe Brown. It’s going to be exciting (but) I (just) want to go out there and get a win more than anything. I want to send us, Marcus, Joey, Michael and myself (out) right. It’s a great experience, kissing the floor, having Spartan pride. It’s going to be good for everybody. “My main focus is winning. I’ll enjoy Senior Day after that, but I want to win as bad as anybody. I’m tired of feeling like losing. I’m tired of having that feeling on my back. I want to win. That’s it.”

Bingham became the Spartans’ all-time leader in blocked shot when he picked up two at Michigan on Tuesday, bringing his career total to 156. He’s averaging 8.8 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game.

Bingham’s playing time has plummeted in recent games as his level of focus seems to have frustrated Izzo at times. But Bingham is coming off a strong game at Ohio State

“There’s no secrets it’s been an up-and-down challenge for him and us but I appreciate that he stood in there, he hung in there,” Izzo said. “He could have left four times. Sometimes I get frustrated because I think that Marcus could do more. He wants to be a player. That’s an important thing.’’

Bingham’s 65 blocked shots - 2.2 per game - ranks third in the Big Ten and is No. 32 in the country. Bingham has nine games this year with at least three blocks and seven games with at least four. His 65 blocked shots this year are tied for third all-time in a single season at MSU.

“Right now I'm just worried about the upcoming games. I’m not really thinking about the next thing after that,’’ Bingham said. “That’s going to come when it comes. I’m just worried about ending this season off with a bang and making a run in the Big Ten Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.”

Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who is finishing his second season at MSU, is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He’s had seven double-figure games this season and 21 for his Spartan career. He scored his MSU career high when he poured in 27 against Wisconsin last season.

“I never looked at Joey as a transfer because I always thought this was home for him. The saddest part for me and Joey is I think right now he has been in the best place he has been in,’’ Izzo said. “I look at Joey and he has grown as much as anybody recently, in the last three or four weeks. It’s never too late. Sometimes it’s not just how someone plays, but it’s how he is around everything, around the gym and how he is with other players. I’ve watched him grow a lot.

“Joey, I love what he is and what he stands for and who he is as a student. I’m telling you he’s still a really good player if he could just get over a hump.’’

Hauser’s thoughts on next year echoed those of Brown and Bingham.

"I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you,” Hauser said. “Last year was a long year after COVID. That really took a lot of joy out of basketball. This year has helped me find it a lot. I’m really just soaking in this year, getting things back to normal. I’m just trying to soak up this year as much as I can. "I’m going to celebrate it like it’s my Senior Day. I’m kissing the floor. I really don’t know what’s in store next and I’m not worried about it at all right now.”

Before all of the Senior Day accolades can happen and decisions on the future can be made, MSU will be looking to sweep the season series with the Terrapins (15-15, 7-12), whom MSU beat by just two points back on Feb. 1.

The Spartans, who lead the all time series 10-8, have won seven of its last 11 against the Terps.

A win against Maryland before the start of the Big Ten Tournament would be a nice way to close out the conference schedule and might offer the Spartans some momentum going into the postseason. But it won’t be easy. Maryland has won four of its last five games and is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins are led by super quick graduate senior guard Fatts Russell’s 14.9 points and senior guard Eric Ayala’s 14.4 points a game.

Russell, a 5-foot-11 transfer from Rhode Island, leads his team in assists at 3.6 a game.

Junior forward Donta Scott is averaging 12.5 points a game. Scott is also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.2 boards a contest.

Junior guard Hakim Hart rounds out Maryland’s quartet of double figure scorers at 10 points per game for a Terps’ team that is first in the Big Ten in free throws made and second in free throws attempted. Maryland gets to the line with quick, aggressive drives. MSU’s defense against dribble penetration will be key in this game. It was terrible against Michigan, but better against Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes’ sharp-shooting from long range.

So, while the Spartans will be celebrating Senior Day, there’s still a lot at stake in this season finalé, especially for Maryland, who could secure a bye in the conference tourney with a win on Sunday.

Also, Maryland is trying to secure its 29th straight winning season. A win against the Spartans and a win in the Terps’ first game of the Big Ten Tournament would secure that.

Maryland’s streak is third-longest in the nation, trailing Kansas (38) and Gonzaga. Michigan State’s 25-year streak ranks No. 5. So Michigan State could take a step toward moving up to No. 4 by bumping Maryland to 15-16.

Michigan State is projected to be a No. 8 or 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. A hot finish with a win on Sunday and two wins in the Big Ten Tournament could potentially move Michigan State up to a No. 7 seed, which would allow the Spartans to theoretically avoid a No. 1 seed in round two.

But Michigan State needs to harness the level of play they enjoyed in early January and rid itself of the problems of February in order to have any hopes of happiness this March.

“There won’t be a banner hung for the fans on Sunday but I hope the fans appreciate the seniors we have and help us get back on track,” Izzo said. “I think each one of those (seniors) is still going to have an important part of this end-of-the-season surge that we are hopefully going to have and need to have. I think basketball is a priority for those guys and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the year.’’



