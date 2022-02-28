Seniors last game against Michigan? Maybe, maybe not

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo indicated that he is not expecting all three of his seniors to return to the team next season, but like so many things involving college sports in the past two years, he’s not entirely sure.

Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham and Joey Hauser have the option of playing one more year of college basketball next year, due to the NCAA COVID-19 waiver.

“Let’s face it: All three guys could come back,” Izzo said. “I don’t that will happen but I don’t know what will happen. There will be a lot of interesting conversations at the end of the year because these guys have been through so much.”

Brown, Bingham and Hauser have had up-and-down seasons for an Michigan State team that is 19-9, 10-7 in the Big Ten and coming off its biggest win of the season, a 68-65 upset of No. 4 Purdue on Saturday.

Bingham and Hauser were removed from the starting lineup for that game as Izzo looked for a spark with the Spartans having lost five of six games.

Brown, who slumped through half of January and most of February, snapped back to score a team-high 13 points while playing tight defense on Purdue’s best perimeter shooter, Shasha Stefanovic.

Hauser came off the bench to score eight points while going 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Bingham had two points, two blocks, two assists, three rebounds and one steal in 13 productive minutes while seeing his role reduced as junior Julius Marble played 23 strong minutes in going 5-for-5 from the field.

“A lot of figuring out: What am I going to do when I’m done? Am I really done?” Izzo said during Monday's weekly press conference. No players were available for interviews, as is customary the day before a game.

With three games remaining in the regular season - at Michigan on Tuesday, at Ohio State on Thursday and Senior Day against Maryland at home on Sunday - players such as Brown, Bingham and Hauser ordinarily would be counting down their last days as Spartans.

“I don’t know if you look at it as light at the end of the tunnel, because that means you’re done,” Izzo said.“Some people say, ‘Can you believe it’s the end of the season?’ No, but more importantly, I can’t believe that Gabe will be done, that Marcus will be done, that Joey - if he chooses - will be done. That’s more mind-boggling than just one season. That’s a four-year deal that seems to go by so quick.”

Quicker than usual in the age of COVID.

“It’s been a traumatic two years,” Izzo said. “

“To me, I would think this went faster than ever. But then it could be longer than ever, because of sitting in a room, sitting in an apartment, all these things that kids have gone through that most of you and me never went through.

“Some of them have barely been to classes in two years. That’s sad.

“It makes me sad that I have a couple of guys that are seniors that the last two years of college, all they hear is ‘Stay in. Don’t get COVID. Don’t go out. Don’t go to class. Don’t meet anybody.’ It’s sad. It’s the same for everybody. There are no excuses. It’s just sad.”

And more reason to explore whether all three are ready for their college careers to be finished at Michigan State.

Brown and Bingham indicated during media day in October that they were open to possibly coming back for an extra year. But each has experienced harsh ups-and-downs this season.

Roster management has become an increasingly difficult puzzle for coaches to handle, with the transfer portal entering into the equation. Izzo wants young players such as Mady Sissoko and Pierre Brooks to have a vision for their roles in the future. But that would require some senior attrition.

“When there are definitive things in your life, you can prepare to handle them,” Izzo said. “When they are definitive - am I done, am I not done? Where am I going to go? What am I going to do? It makes it more difficult.

“That’ll be some of the things we’ll talk about on this trip. We’ll just kind of get a feel for where everybody is. Not whether a guy would come back or not come back, just how he feels how fast it went.”