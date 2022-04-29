Seattle drafts Walker in Second Round, No. 41 overall

The Seattle Seahawks selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the ninth pick of the second round of the NFL Draft, and No. 41 overall, Friday evening.

Walker III was the second running back drafted, being taken five spots after Iowa State’s Breece Hall was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 36 overall pick.

Walker ranked No. 2 in the FBS and No. 1 in the Power Five in rushing yards (1,636) and rushing yards per game (136.3) for the Spartans in 2021.

Walker became the first Michigan State player to win the Walter Camp National Player of the Year award, and won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding running back.

Walker transferred from Wake Forest to Michigan State in January and made a mammoth impact on the Spartan football program in less than a year on campus. Walker was a huge difference-maker in helping the Spartans go from 2-5 in 2020 to 11-2 in 2021, earning a No. 9 national ranking.

Walker is the highest Spartan running back drafted since T.J. Duckett was chosen in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft by Atlanta.