Josiah Scott became the first Michigan State player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Spartan cornerback with the 31st pick of the fourth round. He was the 137th player selected overall.

Scott, of Hamilton, Ohio, was projected by many mainstream mock drafts to be selected in the fourth round, and his stock never slid.

With Scott being taken, Michigan State has had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft for 80 consecutive years. It’s the third longest streak, trailing USC and Michigan.

MSU is one of just four schools to have had at least one player chosen every year since the inception of the common NFL Draft in 1967 (along with Florida, Michigan, USC).

Scott was second-team All-Big Ten by media in 2019 and honorable mention by the coaches as a junior. He had three interceptions on the year and 55 tackles.

He elected to forgo his senior season in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a sophomore in 2018, Scott missed the first eight games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp. He started the last four games of the regular season and then elected to play in the Redbox Bowl for his fifth game and try to help Michigan State register a postseason win rather than preserve his year of eligibility. He had a goal of going to the NFL after his junior year, and realized that goal - officially - today.