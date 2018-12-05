Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 21:32:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Scott's decision should elevate run game for Redbox Bowl

Tgv5mvhqmgzx30v0u4fj
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

LJ Scott will not play another season of college football after this one. The Michigan State senior released a statement via a social media post announcing his decision to pursue a future as profes...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}