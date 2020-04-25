No Michigan State players were expected to be selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, and that turned out to be the case.

When the draft wraps up with rounds four through seven, beginning today at noon, cornerback Josiah Scott could be the first Spartan to hear his name called.

CBSSports.Com projects the Michigan State cornerback as the No. 114 overall player in the draft, which equates to a fourth-round selection.

Scott has done precious few media interviews since ending his Michigan State career during the Spartans’ victory over Wake Forest in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27. A few days later, Scott announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Opinions vary on Scott. Scott is ranked the No. 16 cornerback in the draft by draftcountdown.com, but doesn’t crack the national Top 30 by USA Today’s draftwire.

Eleven cornerbacks were taken in the first three rounds of the draft.

Scott had Facetime interviews with at least eight NFL teams in the days leading up to the draft, including the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

Charles Davis, an analyst for the NFL Network, mentioned Scott as his top “under the radar” cornerback candidate in the draft during a recent interview on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

“He’s not the biggest dude in the world but if you look at Michigan State and the way they played defense under Mark Dantonio, they are aggressive on the outside,” Davis said. “They ask a lot from their corners. They ask them to be physical at the line of scrimmage and they put them on an island a lot of times out there.

“He’s 5-9 but he runs well, he runs a 4.42. Elite coverage skills. He’s a ball-hawking guy. He can take on the ball at the point of attack. You’ll love him in tight coverage.

“Not the biggest hitter in the world but he’s a guy you can slide into the slot. He’s a little bit of an ankle-biter, he will get guys to the ground, he has great short-range quickness.”

Scott was second-team All-Big Ten by media in 2019 and honorable mention by the coaches. He had three interceptions on the year and 55 tackles.

“He is one of those guys that maybe in the old NFL, peaople are going to pass on him, he doesn’t check all the boxes,” Davis said. “But in today’s NFL, you throw him in the slot, you can bring him in there on some dime stuff early in his career. I think with how refined he is in coverage, how competitive he is, there’s going to be a defensive coordinator that will fall in love with what he’s able to do.”

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive tackle Raequan Williams are also hoping to become mid-round picks in the early afternoon on Saturday.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke, safety David Dowell, wide receiver Cody White, wide receiver Darrell Stewart and defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk are darkhorses for the late rounds.

Lewerke was a three-year starter at Michigan State. He ranks No. 1 in school history in total offense (9,548 passing, 1,255 rushing).

He started 38 games and had a 22-16 record.

He’s the only Spartan to win two bowl game MVP awards (Holiday Bowl in 2017 and Pinstripe Bowl in 2019).

Lewerke had a terrific sophomore year, leading Michigan State to a 10-3 record while throwing for 2,793 yards with 20 TDs, seven interceptions and completing 59 percent of his passes.

But he sustained injuries as a junior and was surrounded by injured players at running back, offensive line and wide receiver during a difficult 2018 season.

In 2019, he was inconsistent bu tput up big numbers. He set a single-season school record for total offense with 3,442 yards (3,079 passing and 363 rushing). He completed 59.6 percent of his passes. He had four 300-yard passing games and threw 17 TDs, but was intercepted 13 times.

He had a flair for connecting on difficult plays, but was often inaccurate on seemingly routine throws.

The good and the bad came up when he has spoken with NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.

“They mentioned how there are flashes of really, really good and then there are flashes of really, really bad and I was like, ‘Yeah, I totally agree,’” Lewerke said. “I can totally see that and that’s something I know I need to fix and that’s what I’ve been working on the past two months to try to fix that and make sure it’s really, really good all the time.

“Optimistically I’m hoping just to get drafted. If I get drafted at all, I’d be very happy with that.”

Lewerke, Willekes and Bachie have been humble interviews throughout their careers at Michigan State. But with prodding from agents, they haven’t been shy about blasting their positives as draft candidates.

“I say I’m a great leader, a two-time captain,” Lewerke said, when asked what he can bring to an NFL team. “I feel like guys gravitate toward me. I’ve had flashes of brilliance as long as I can replicate that I feel I can be a really good player for a team.”

Lewerke was better as a sophomore at Michigan State than Kirk Cousins, and probably better than Connor Cook. There were high expectations for him - and the team - in his last two seasons, but Lewerke and the Spartans didn’t quite meet them.

“That’s fine,” Lewerke said. “I expect high expectations for myself and the fans do. That’s totally fair.

“We’re a great program. We should have those expectations. Great overall, football, basketball, we expect to be the best.

“I wouldn’t consider it a burden. I would consider it a privilege to be in that position. I mean I’m the quarterback for a Big Ten team that won three Big Ten championships in the last seven years so I consider it a privilege.”

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, including four in the first round, one in the second and none in the third.

NBCSports.com lists Jake Fromm (Georgia), Jacob Eason (Washington), Anthony Gordon (Washington State), James Morgan (Florida International) and Steven Montez (Colorado) in rounding out its top 10 prospects at the quarterback position, in addition to those already drafted.

Pro Football Focus has Josh Love (San Jose State) and Jake Luton (Oregon State) in its Top 10.

Lewerke is regarded as ranking just outside of those lists.