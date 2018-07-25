Scott 'ready for the next memory'
* Get a FREE 30-day SpartanMag trial using promo code: Green2018
* (Past Subscribers, sign in and use promo code here. )
CHICAGO – LJ Scott carved out a permanent spot in Michigan State football lore with his game-winning touchdown run in the 2015 Big Ten Championship as a freshman.
He does not, however, want his career defined by one play, three seasons ago.
“It will always be there, but I’m ready for the next memory," Scott said. "I’m ready for bigger and better things this year in 2018.”
Scott has led Michigan State in rushing each of the past three seasons. He has 2,591 career rushing yards on 531 carries (4.87 yards) with 25 rushing touchdowns in 18 starts entering his senior season. Scott is still looking for his first 1,000-yard season at Michigan State.
Scott came within six yards of that milestone as a sophomore.
“It pisses me off every time I think about it,” he said. “At the end of the day, those are yards I could’ve got during some of the games, I didn’t really show up in.”
Scott says he will not be denied a 1,000-yard season as a senior.
“I’m definitely getting a 1,000 this year, because of those guys up front,” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got something to prove. Collectively as a team, those guys up front will get it done this year. We are all experienced. We’ve just got to make sure that we come out and give 100 percent.”
Scott has physical tools to measure up to high expectations. But it’s on him to avoid distractions, overcome past issues with ball security, and play with maximum effort and focus every down, every Saturday.
If he does, there is no reason why Scott can’t turn in the type of season that cemented Dantonio-era standouts Le’Veon Bell, Jeremy Langford, and Javon Ringer as three of the program’s most productive tailbacks.
“I would love the carries and I would hope that the coaches would trust me to be able to carry a load like that,” Scott said. “Coming into the 2018 season I am the feature back, so it looks like I will be getting those carries.”
Emerging Leader
Mark Dantonio is selective with the players he brings with him to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days. Being chosen to represent Michigan State is meaningful to Scott.
“It lets me know that Coach D that has some type of faith in me," Scott said. "Coming here, I stand or sit proud in these interviews of not only the name on the front, but the name on the back. It means a lot.”
“He’s done a great job in school,” Dantonio said. “He’s done a great job of preparing for his senior year, and he made a statement about not just himself but this program when he decided to come back this December.”
There are plenty of other candidates, some perhaps more deserving than Scott to represent the Spartans at Big Ten Media Days.
“We have some outstanding leaders that we left at home,” Dantonio said. “A lot of guys that have played a lot of football for us and have been very big in terms of who they’ve been as leaders on our football team.”
None of those players, however, stand to gain as much as Scott from the experience of participating in Media Days.
“I think when you bring players here, it's an opportunity for them to come,” Dantonio said. “Sometimes it's an opportunity for growth. Sometimes it's an opportunity to take another step in their leadership. For LJ, I wanted him to see the size, the scope of the Big Ten Conference and understand what playing at Michigan State and playing in this conference means.”
Scott has made a concerted effort to fill the leadership void vacated by graduate Gerald Holmes and transfer Madre London.
“It’s real different without those guys,” Scott said. “I miss them like crazy. All the laughter and jokes that we have with each other. It’s a lot different now that I’m the older guy. I take charge. It’s weird, but I adapt to it quickly. You’ve got to be ready for change.”