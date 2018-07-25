CHICAGO – LJ Scott carved out a permanent spot in Michigan State football lore with his game-winning touchdown run in the 2015 Big Ten Championship as a freshman.

He does not, however, want his career defined by one play, three seasons ago.

“It will always be there, but I’m ready for the next memory," Scott said. "I’m ready for bigger and better things this year in 2018.”

Scott has led Michigan State in rushing each of the past three seasons. He has 2,591 career rushing yards on 531 carries (4.87 yards) with 25 rushing touchdowns in 18 starts entering his senior season. Scott is still looking for his first 1,000-yard season at Michigan State.

Scott came within six yards of that milestone as a sophomore.

“It pisses me off every time I think about it,” he said. “At the end of the day, those are yards I could’ve got during some of the games, I didn’t really show up in.”

Scott says he will not be denied a 1,000-yard season as a senior.

“I’m definitely getting a 1,000 this year, because of those guys up front,” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got something to prove. Collectively as a team, those guys up front will get it done this year. We are all experienced. We’ve just got to make sure that we come out and give 100 percent.”

Scott has physical tools to measure up to high expectations. But it’s on him to avoid distractions, overcome past issues with ball security, and play with maximum effort and focus every down, every Saturday.

If he does, there is no reason why Scott can’t turn in the type of season that cemented Dantonio-era standouts Le’Veon Bell, Jeremy Langford, and Javon Ringer as three of the program’s most productive tailbacks.

“I would love the carries and I would hope that the coaches would trust me to be able to carry a load like that,” Scott said. “Coming into the 2018 season I am the feature back, so it looks like I will be getting those carries.”