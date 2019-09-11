EAST LANSING – Looking back on Michigan State’s 16-13 loss to Arizona State in Tempe, offensive coordinator Brad Salem believes that quarterback Brian Lewerke, an Arizona native, may have put too much pressure on himself to lead the Spartans to a road win in his return to his home state.

“Maybe he pressed a little bit or just put too much pressure on himself to do it himself,” said Salem, who served as the primary recruiter for Lewerke during the Spartan captain’s final varsity season at Phoenix-area Pinnacle High. “But his progress has been daily and weekly through fall camp. He’ll be ready to play on Saturday.”

Arizona State has the best defense Michigan State will have played during the non-conference schedule. Coming off a 51-point performance against Western Michigan, however, Salem hopes the wave of confidence the offense is riding will continue to build.

“Your players have to have evidence,” Salem said, “so (last) Saturday was very much a positive experience and it is a reflection of what they put into it. Things that you’re hoping would come together. You never really know until, Saturday is revealed. But a very good performance by them and you’re just hoping this confidence can continue to build.”

Members of Michigan State’s offensive coaching staff are also feeling confident as they formulate their game plan for Arizona State.

“You’re measured weekly,” Salem said. “This is the profession you live and you choose. You live and die based on what happened on Saturday. There some things that could happen in whatever game and they don’t, the your week is sort of ruined. You’ve got to be able to respond to it, but its much easier to come to work and work through that process when you have success on the field.”

The Sun Devils feature a secondary with veteran defensive backs. The strength of the group is at cornerback.

“Very talented,” Salem said. “We went against them last year, so you have a feel for how they match up against our guys. I think it’s a special secondary. They can run. Good coverage skills, good nose for the ball. Good comfort level for what they are trying to accomplish.”

As such, Lewerke won’t be able to win the game with his arm alone. Although talented and experienced, Spartan wideouts Darrell Stewart and Cody White will likely find breathing room scarce. If that is the case, Salem hopes rising youngsters like sophomore CJ Hayes are able to pick up the slack. Hayes had a solid game – three catches for 31 yards – in a start last weekend against Western Michigan.

“CJ got his opportunity and rose up,” Salem said. “That’s your hope as you develop the guys behind (the starters) that when their opportunity comes its their time to shine.”

Michigan State may not get many opportunities to take shots downfield against Arizona State in the secondary, but when they do, they need to make them count.

“We need to find those opportunities whether they’re formations or match-ups,” Salem said. “They are a little bit different structurally on the back end, but physically a very talented group. That’s the challenge.”

Another quality performance from redshirt freshman tailback Elijah Collins would help Michigan State develop the run-pass balance needed to move the ball effectively against a solid Arizona State defense.

Coming off a 192-yard performance against Western Michigan, Collins has had no change in demeanor.

“He’s a humble kid, so I don’t think it has changed him,” Salem said. “He’s probably more excited about playing and the opportunity to play.”

With Collins gearing up for a starting assignment at running back, sophomore LaDarius Jefferson and Game 1 starter Connor Heyward face an uncertain future in the Michigan State backfield. If Michigan State does have a true feature back in Collins, Salem would like to find useful roles for Heyward and Jefferson.

“LaDarius and Connor have multiple game experience and that benefits us in the long run,” Salem said. “You try and find what fits them, whether its different situational packages that fits their skillsets.”















