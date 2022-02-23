Ryan Yaites talks Michigan State; breaks down top four
Ryan Yaites is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back out of Denton (TX) Guyer High School. Yaites is the 73rd rated prospect in the country, and the 11th rated recruit in Texas for the 2023 class by...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news