SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Well, there’s one thing we know for sure - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team can’t afford to experience the emotional adjustment it took to get over Joshua Langford’s season-ending injury news.

That, and the loss of focus of the team’s core principles, cost the MSU three victories in contests against Purdue, Indiana and Illinois.

And when you consider the fact that the No. 10-ranked Spartans, who have five games left in the regular season, will face rival and their No. 1 threat to capturing a regular season Big Ten title in No. 7 Michigan twice, there is definitely no room for an emotional letdown over the loss of junior center and second-leading scorer Nick Ward, who will be sidelined indefinitely after having surgery to repair a hairline fracture in his shooting hand.

The first team up in the MSU-must-learn-how-to-play-without-Nick-Ward tour: Rutgers

MSU (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) will host the Scarlet Knights (12-13, 5-10) at 6:30 p.m. (BTN) Wednesday night as the two teams meet for the second time this season.

On Nov. 30, the Spartans opened Big Ten play with a solid 78-67 victory over the state university of New Jersey in Piscataway before a raucous Rutgers crowd.

Michigan State played without Matt McQuaid that day, and had Joshua Langford in the lineup. Ward had 20 points and five rebounds in that first meeting, while sophomore forward Xavier Tillman came of the bench to add 11 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

It’s safe to say as Ward’s replacement, Tillman, will need to replicate those numbers and chip in with a little bit more as the Spartans wind down a portion of their season that might not see Ward’s return until the start of the NCAA Tournament, if at all.

“We will try to take advantage of his strengths,” Izzo said of Tillman. “(We’re) not gonna put a round peg in a square hole. I’m not going to try to make him Nick Ward because he’s not that, in the post.

“What I want to make him is a better Xavier Tillman and realize that he still has to spend more time down there if for no other reason rebounding the basketball.’’

The 6-foot-8 Tillman, who will be making just his second start of the season, is averaging 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds a game and Izzo feels he may be more equipped for his new responsibilities than any other member of the team.

The Spartans are led by junior guard Cassius Winston’s 18.5 points and 7.4 assists per game, while senior shooting guard McQuaid is adding 8.7 points a contest.

Redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins contributes 7.3 points a game and is the Spartans’ top rebounder at 8.9 boards a game.

MSU will enter Wednesday’s contest against Rutgers in a tie for first place with Michigan. Michigan State will play its first of two games against the Wolverines on Sunday.

And while the Scarlet Knights may look like an easy mark for the Spartans - who have never lost to RU in eight previous meetings - before the showdown with U-M, Rutgers has proven they can be a problem this season if you take them for lightly.

Three of their wins have come against either a ranked opponent or one receiving votes in the Top 25 Poll, and the Knights almost pulled off another one over the weekend in leading No. 21 Iowa with :03 seconds remaining after a Geo Baker short jump shot. But Iowa won at the buzzer when a lucky shot by Hawkeye Joe Wieskamp from the baseline glanced off the edge of the backboard and through the rim for a game-winner at the buzzer in what is described as the most shocking, maddening finish of a college basketball game thus far in the season.

“Sometimes you’re going to win games you’re supposed to lose, and sometimes you lose games you’re supposed to win,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “Iowa was one of those, and now we move on.”

Despite losing three of their last four outings as one of the nation’s youngest teams, the Knights are also one of the tallest, averaging nearly 6.5 feet per man.