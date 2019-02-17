Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 16:56:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Role players lift Michigan State to win over Ohio State

T0ornduqu3du4xdoku4l
Matt McQuaid made 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line to lead Michigan State past Ohio State, 62-44.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – With Cassius Winston struggling to score, and Nick Ward sidelined with a hand injury for the entire second half, Michigan State role players stepped up in a big way and delivered a 6...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}