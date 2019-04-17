EAST LANSING - On the first day of the late signing period, Michigan State basketball finally inked its highest-ranked prospect of the 2019 recruiting class.

Mark “Rocket” Watts, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Geneva (Ohio) Spire Academy, and originally from Old Redford (Mich.) Academy, signed his national letter of intent to attend Michigan State on Wednesday.

Watts is ranked the No. 39 player in the country by Rivals.com, and No. 8 at his position.

“He’s had an incredible year playing at his prep school this year,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “He’s a guy who gives us a 6-3, solid, strong, very athletic body that can play multiple positions, some one, some two, some three and we think he’s got a chance defensively to be very good.”

MSU’s other late signee, Julius Marble, is expected to sign with Michigan State on April 24. Marble is a 6-foot-8 post player from Dallas.

Watts committed to Michigan State in September, but decided not to sign with the Spartans during the early signing period in November.

Watts voiced intentions during the winter to sign with Michigan State, and followed through on Wednesday.

Rivals.com, let by National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi, elevated Watts from No. 67 in the country to No. 51 after the July evaluation period, and ultimately into the Top 40 in December.

"I have always loved the free wheeling style that Rocket Watts has on the offensive side of the floor," Bossi told SpartanMag.com on Wednesday. "He believes he can score on anybody at any time and he plays with extreme confidence.

"He's tough, he has a true weapon in the pull-up jumper and I think that a guy who can go and get a one-on-one bucket off of the dribble like he can do is a need for the Spartans, making him a great fit."

As for a recent player comparison, Bossi said: "Carsen Edwards isn't necessarily a perfect example for him in terms of total playing style, but he's a lot like him in terms of the confidence he plays with offensively."

Watts transferred to Spire Academy for his senior year. His senior year statistics are not available, but he made national recruiting news on Dec. 3 when he scored 64 points in an 81-58 victory over Lakewood (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary. He made 15 3-pointers in that game.

Watts averaged 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 assists per game for Spire, which went 31-2 on the year.

“We think he serves us because his strength, his athleticism, his size and his shooting ability are a rare combination that few people have,” Izzo said.k “He’s a very competitive kid, a tough kid, an athletic kid who can shoot it from long, long range. He’s a very exciting sign for us this year.”

At Old Redford as a junior, he averaged 26.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, leading his team to a regional championship.

As a sophomore, he averaged 25.6 points points, 6.2 assists and 2.6 steals.

“He has had great coaching with Craig Covington at Old Redford and Jermaine Jackson (at Spire Academy), who played at this level and has played in the NBA,” Izzo said.

Watts played for USA Basketball’s U-18 national team last summer, helping the USA to a U-18 Americas Championship. He averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 assists for the USA.